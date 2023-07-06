SVAL: Lackluster Growth Characteristics, Soft Performance Mar Otherwise Solid Value ETF

MarekUsz

Value traps take different forms, but what they have in common is that when they somehow percolate into value-centered equity portfolios, they gradually erode their returns.

Hopefully, there are strategies that add quality ingredients to develop relative immunity to value trap exposure. A nice example to discuss is the iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL), an index-based financials-heavy fund with an investment strategy that might appeal to maximalist value investors who are on the lookout for vehicles favoring adequately leveraged, less volatile stocks.

The previous time I covered SVAL was in February 2022, just a few weeks before the Fed embarked on the historic tightening path. Understanding that higher rates were on the horizon, I stopped short of assigning it a Buy rating despite the ETF's robust value exposure back then, partly owing to the fact the strategy had not been properly tested yet as the fund had just 15 full months in the books.

Unfortunately, despite its advantages, SVAL has surprised to the downside since then, grossly underperforming the S&P 500 index, principally because it was comparatively better prepared for the 2022 bear market (nearly no growth premium, comfortable portfolio-wise valuation, and adequate quality by the mid/small-cap echelon standards), yet it missed on the recovery this year almost completely.

And today, I would like to give this ETF a second look, focusing on the potential detractors from its performance as well as its current factor exposure to arrive at a conclusion on whether the fundamentals have become more supportive of a bullish view.

To recap, SVAL's investment mandate is to track the equally-weighted Russell 2000 Focused Value Select Index. The constituent selection process is designed to whittle the Russell 2000 index down to 250 names using liquidity, volatility, leverage (assessed using the Total debt/Total assets ratio), sentiment (the EPS estimates are taken into account), and value screens applied in a multi-step process. A more in-depth discussion of the index methodology can be found in the prospectus.

Let us begin with its current factor exposure. Since my February 2022 note, the SVAL portfolio has seen meaningful changes. More specifically, I found out that 107 names accounting for 45% of the portfolio that the fund had exposure to as of July 4 were absent as of writing the previous article. However, the sector mix has changed only slightly as even though financials have seen their total weight trimmed, they still occupy the top spot in this portfolio, with a 38.3% weight vs. ~46% previously, as most additions were regional banks and the like, with about 12.3% weight, with examples worth mentioning being Hilltop Holdings (HTH) and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF). Industrials have also retained their second place, now accounting for 18.5% vs. 19.6% previously.

Here, it is worth returning to SVAL's YTD underperformance issue as I believe the financial sector stocks were the principal culprits. To corroborate, as of July 4, only 11 financial names (~5.1% of the overall portfolio) including Radian Group (RDN) had positive YTD price returns; at the same time, 96 financial stocks were in the red, with a negative price return of up to 77% in the case of HomeStreet (HMST), a Seattle-based regional bank.

For context, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) is down by over 31% YTD; as the chart below illustrates, March was the most challenging month for both SVAL and KRE, with the banking crisis obviously being the culprit. In the meantime, IVV has been chugging along.

So, with the traditionally cheap sectors occupying top positions in the portfolio, small wonder SVAL comes with an oversized weighted-average earnings yield of ~10.5%, as of my calculations. Financials are the top contributors, with 28.4% having an EY in excess of 10%, which is again driven by their sluggish performance YTD. For context, the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) has an EY of only 8.4% (an 11.9x P/E). Apart from that, about 57.7% of SVAL's holdings have a Quant Valuation grade of B- or better, which is almost on par with the February 2022 level. And even though this is not a perfect result, it is still rather strong.

Here, it is worth reminding that SVAL is not immune to the issue I would call a hidden overreliance on mid caps, which I discussed in the June note on the Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP). More specifically, my calculations show its weighted-average market cap at $2.08 billion as mid caps account for over 39% of the net assets. So investors searching for pure small-cap exposure should obviously look elsewhere.

But there is a hidden advantage of the presence of mid caps as they contribute to higher overall quality of the portfolio. That is to say, about 42.4% of SVAL's holdings have a Profitability grade of B- or higher, while B- rated mid caps account for 25.9%. It should be noted that stocks with quality issues (D+ grade or lower) have just 13.7% weight, which is low by the small/mid-cap league standards, and this is most likely secured by the picky strategy of the fund's underlying index.

Ultimately, it is worth briefly touching upon growth. As expected, this value-centered mix has rather weak growth characteristics. As players with declining revenues account for about 19.5%, the weighted-average forward revenue growth rate is at around 5.9%. The forward EPS rate is even lower, at ~2.8%, as per my calculations, principally because close to 41% of the holdings are forecast to deliver lower earnings per share going forward, and there is a plethora of financials in this group.

Performance is mostly disappointing

Does SVAL's strategy deliver? Unfortunately, mostly because of the banking crisis that has been one of the top market narratives earlier this year, the ETF's total return looks rather soft. In fact, a meaningful share of its alpha accumulated in 2021 amid the capital rotation disappeared. To corroborate, below is the table comparing its performance during the November 2020 - June 2023 period to a peer group of the small-cap funds and the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV). The peer group consists of the following ETFs:

ETF iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP) Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value Fund (AVUV) VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Click to enlarge

As it can be seen, even though SVAL beat IVV, delivering a 1.88% higher compound annual growth rate supported by its banner 2021 (33.2% total return) and much better performance compared to the market in 2022, it still underperformed 6 peer funds, partly because of its poor dynamics this year.

Final thoughts

In sum, SVAL provides exposure to a fairly cheap U.S. portfolio with an EY of about 10.5% and Price/Sales of 1.6x, as my calculations illustrated. Its inexpensiveness is the direct consequence of its outsized exposure to financials and almost absent growth premium as a sizable share of the fund's holdings is forecast to deliver lower EPS going forward. Thankfully, quality is rather adequate because of the picky strategy, and the risk of value traps significantly impacting SVAL's long-term returns is comparatively low in my view.

However, it is a disappointment that its complex screens did not translate into the group-leading performance as SVAL lagged six peers. The expense ratio at 20 bps looks completely adequate, but this alone is obviously not enough to make the ETF a Buy.