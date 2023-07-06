Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crypto Poses Significant Tax Problems - And They Could Get Worse

Jul. 06, 2023 8:15 PM ETBTC-USD2 Comments
iMFdirect profile picture
iMFdirect
847 Followers

Summary

  • Tax systems need updating to cope with crypto assets, whose anonymity and decentralized nature poses challenges—not least for the value added tax.
  • Crypto assets that can be used as instruments of payment have proliferated into more than 10,000 variants since the 2009 debut of Bitcoin, the first and still the largest.
  • The bewildering speed with which they have developed and the pseudonymity they can provide have left tax systems playing catch up.

Concept - Cryptocurrency on banknotes

Vladimir Vladimirov

By Katherine Baer, Chief of Revenue Administration Division II, IMF’s Fiscal Affairs Department; Ruud de Mooij, Deputy Director, IMF’s Fiscal Affairs Department; Shafik Hebous, Deputy Division Chief, IMF’s Fiscal Affairs Department; and Michael Keen, Deputy Director, IMF’s Fiscal Affairs Department

This article was written by

iMFdirect profile picture
iMFdirect
847 Followers
iMFdirect is the policy blog of the International Monetary Fund. Leading economists and officials of the Fund discuss the IMF’s work and advice on economics and finance at a global and a national level.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Emma3636 profile picture
Emma3636
Yesterday, 9:02 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (6)
Many people think they know enough about investing, but they don't realize that it's always the people who think they're great swimmers who get drowned in the water
PleaseJustNo profile picture
PleaseJustNo
Yesterday, 8:34 PM
Comments (546)
This reads completely like a propaganda article.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.