Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carnival: Price Can Rise Further (Rating Upgrade)

Jul. 06, 2023 9:55 PM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL), CUK, CUKPF
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Carnival Corporation's stock price has risen by 120% since March, with Q2 earnings reports showing a $120m operating profit, the first since the pandemic began.
  • The company's outlook is positive, expecting 100% occupancy rates and an adjusted net profit of $950m to $1,050m in Q3 2023.
  • Despite the price rise, CUK is still below pre-pandemic levels and with debt levels being paid off and robust recovery, it looks like a good buy for the medium term.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Green Growth Giants. Learn More »

Couple relaxing and drinking wine on deck chairs in an over water bungalow.

courtneyk

Since the last time I wrote about the luxury cruise company Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK) (NYSE:CCL) in March this year, its price is up by an eye-popping 120%! At the time, I had given it a Hold rating

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
551 Followers
Beat the Market with the #1 Service for Clean Energy Investments

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CUK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.