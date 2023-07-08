Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JPMorgan: Preferreds Offer Juicy Yield But Common Shares May Offer Higher Total Return

Jul. 08, 2023 11:40 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), JPM.PJ, JPM.PM4 Comments
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • JPMorgan is one of the largest financial institutions in the USA and its investment banking division boosts the financial results.
  • The preferred shares are interesting, but the yield of 5.5-5.6% may not be appealing to every investor.
  • A mix of common and preferred shares may be the best way to go.
Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Sues JPMorgan Chase

Michael M. Santiago

Introduction

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) doesn't need a lengthy introduction as it is one of the household names in the US financial sector. The bank will report on its second quarter results soon and I already wanted to have

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.31K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

porky11 profile picture
porky11
Today, 12:24 PM
Premium
Comments (805)
I think the premium you are paying for safety with JPM is not really worth it. You can get WPC or USB preferreds at or above 6%. Additionally some very sound mid cap banks are even higher.
Yes, JPM is super safe, but banks like WPC or BAC aren’t going anywhere either.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 11:46 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.43K)
Thanks for this article. JPM has quietly moved up to become my second largest stock position after EPD and ahead of GOOG. I have owned JPM and CB continuously for more than 30 years, in both cases by starting with their predecessors First Chicago (for JPM) and ACE (for CB). I trade around my core positions in each name, but love them both equally at the moment.
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 11:48 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.88K)
@ndardick You don't call your positions JPM and not-JPM then?

Thanks for reading, and have a great weekend,
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 11:56 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.43K)
@The Investment Doctor Thank you, but I am not sure I understand your first sentence. JPM, although it's the second largest stock position out of 28, only represents 5.5% of the Total Portfolio Value. The portfolio is extremely over-weighted the financial sector with 9 stocks that are JPM, C, FSK, BX, V, BLK, PRU, PNC and KEY. It's otherwise a very diversified portfolio that is balanced between growth and value, although I have partially pivoted in the past couple of weeks by trimming GOOG, AMZN, MSFT and AVGO and redeploying the proceeds into some dividend-paying, value-oriented healthcare and materials names.
