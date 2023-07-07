Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Heineken: Leads In The Global Beer Market

Jul. 07, 2023 8:00 AM ETHeineken N.V. (HEINY), HINKFHKHHF
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.14K Followers

Summary

  • Heineken N.V. is a leading Dutch brewing company with a diverse portfolio of international and regional beer brands, operating in over 70 countries.
  • Heineken is forecast to continue its growth trajectory, with margin improvement expected as inflationary pressures subside.
  • Heineken has supplemented its portfolio with acquisitions, allowing the business to partake in growth areas such as craft beer.
  • Relative to peers, we believe Heineken performs slightly better. This implies upside based on its current valuation.

Outdoor sign of Heineken beer brewery on the wall of a bar in Ar

DutchScenery/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Heineken is positioned well to generate continued strong returns, due to its ownership of several leading brands in the wider beer market.
  • Margins are poised to improve

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.14K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LVMHF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.