Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MamaMancini's Holdings: Solid Company With Strong Upside Potential

Jul. 07, 2023 12:04 AM ETMamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (MMMB)
GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
304 Followers

Summary

  • MamaMancini's Holdings reported Q1 FY24 sales of $23.1 million, a 5.9% increase from Q1 FY23, and a net income of $1.4 million, up from $103.6 thousand.
  • The company's stock has increased by 65% since April, with the potential to reach a high of $4.2, and it is recommended as a buy due to its financial and fundamental strength.
  • Risks include heavy reliance on a few clients.
  • I assign a buy rating on MMMB.

Linguine with Turkey Meatballs in a Marinara Sauce

LauriPatterson/E+ via Getty Images

MamaMancini's Holdings (NASDAQ:MMMB) manufactures prepared refrigerated foods. They provide beef and turkey meatballs, chicken, pasta entrees, salad bars, and cold deli. They sell their products to supermarkets, mass-market retailers, and through websites. MMMB recently announced its Q1 FY24 results. I will do its financial, fundamental, and technical

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
304 Followers
I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.