A Languishing Eurozone Economy

Jul. 07, 2023
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • The latest data show that eurozone growth is not picking up, with services now also losing steam.
  • While it’s not all downhill from here, subdued growth is the best we can hope for.
  • Inflation is now clearly coming down, but the European Central Bank is still set for two more rate hikes.

By Peter Vanden Houte

(Overly?) optimistic ECB growth outlook

After negative growth over the winter quarters, the ECB’s staff forecasts pencil in a gradual acceleration of eurozone GDP growth to 0.3%, both in the second and third quarters of this

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means.

