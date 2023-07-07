Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RHUHF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 07, 2023 12:30 AM ETRichelieu Hardware Ltd. (RHUHF), RCH:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.41K Followers

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCPK:RHUHF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 6, 2023 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Lord - President and CEO

Antoine Auclair - Vice President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Markets

Zachary Evershed - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Richelieu Hardware Second Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, which will be restricted to analysts only. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on July 6, 2023.

[Foreign Language]

Richard Lord

Thank you, Mercy. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Richelieu's conference call for the second quarter ended May 31st and first half of 2023. With me is Antoine Auclair, CFO. As usual, note that some of today's issue include forward-looking information which is provided with the usual disclaimer as reported in our financial filings.

In the second quarter, we achieved good results and ended the period with a strong position building on our major strengths, namely our multi-access value-added service concept and our ongoing acquisition strategy.

The comparison with the second quarter of 2022 shows a decrease in sales and earnings, but it should be remembered that the first half of 2022 was particularly favorable by exceptional increases in a market context resulting from the pandemic. To put things in perspective, if we compare the second quarter of 2023 to the same quarter in 2019, sales increased by 68% and EPS by 67%.

During the quarter, we completed two acquisitions in the U.S., one in Oregon; Maverick Hardware in Eugene; the other one in Minnesota, Westlund Distributing in Monticello two compatible specialty hardware distributor who extended and strengthened our presence in this market. That makes six acquisitions since the start of 2023, adding in

