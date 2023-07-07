Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fiscal Arithmetic And The Global Inflation Outlook

PIMCO
Summary

  • Growth in government debt has been a key driver of post-pandemic inflation in advanced economies. Monetary policies, while certainly accommodative, appear to have been less of a factor.
  • In response to the pandemic, central banks slashed interest rates and quickly launched quantitative easing programs that purchased interest-bearing government bonds paid for with new base money.
  • Government treasuries, via their claim on central bank profits, are still on the hook for the interest payments on the newly created floating-rate reserves. And since 2022, those interest rates have risen sharply.
  • Once the permanently higher price levels driven by the fiscal expansions are absorbed, central bankers have the tools to guide inflation back toward their target, although this will take time.

Inflation

DNY59

Debt-financed fiscal policy is driving much of today's high inflation, but as pandemic-era measures fade, central banks will likely return to their key role in managing price levels.

What is driving the stubbornly high inflation evident in most advanced

