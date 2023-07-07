Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ViewRay: Near-Term Bankruptcy Filing Might Be In The Cards - Sell

Jul. 07, 2023 3:23 AM ETViewRay, Inc. (VRAY)
Summary

  • Shares of MRI-guided radiation therapy system provider ViewRay have dropped nearly 80% following a severe revenue and cash flow warning three months ago.
  • After experiencing negative free cash flow of $54.8 million in Q1, the company ended the quarter with $81.3 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $78.5 million in outstanding.
  • In addition, the company decided to pull recently revised guidance and announced the surprise resignation of CFO William P. "Bill" Burke just four months after his appointment.
  • VRAY's quarterly report on Form 10-Q revealed a previously undisclosed dispute with lender MidCap Financial which required ViewRay to enter into a standstill agreement.
  • At this point, it's hard to envision a path for an outright acquisition of the ailing company outside of Chapter 11. In addition, given the company's substantial liquidity needs, a recovery for common shareholders looks unlikely. Investors should avoid ViewRay's common shares or consider selling existing positions.

Note:

I have covered ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

Shares of magnetic resonance imaging ("MRI") guided radiation therapy system provider ViewRay, Inc. or "ViewRay" are down by almost 80% since the company's

