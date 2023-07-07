Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JPMorgan Chase: A Case That Demonstrates Its Strong Risk-Management Culture

Jul. 07, 2023 3:40 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)SBGI
Max Greve profile picture
Max Greve
3.14K Followers

Summary

  • JPMorgan Chase has been subpoenaed for documents relating to its sale of preferred shares in Diamond Sports to Sinclair Broadcasting Company.
  • Diamond Sports has since filed for bankruptcy, and the sale may be declared illegal by the court. Investors should not be alarmed, however.
  • The assets were guaranteed by Sinclair, so it, not Morgan, would be liable for restitution for any illegal preferential transfers.
  • The case instead is a testament to JPMorgan's strong risk-management culture, as it ensured its guarantee had recourse to Sinclair's assets, not just those in the subsidiary. And those assets are sufficient to pay what Morgan is owed.
  • Morgan's decision to underwrite and fund Sinclair's RSN merger 4 years ago has been vindicated - it reaped substantial returns on a deal others were afraid to touch, without compromising its strong risk management. Bank leadership deserves credit.

Wooden gavel isolated on white

Roman Valiev/iStock via Getty Images

Lawsuits are just part and parcel of being a company with a twelve-figure market capitalization. Or even just a ten-figure market cap.

Still, the case of Diamond Sports has attracted some attention - and frankly, in my view, should be

This article was written by

Max Greve profile picture
Max Greve
3.14K Followers
Max Greve is a graduate of Northwestern University with a quadruple major in History, Economics, Political Science, and International Studies. Max is a full-time writer and in addition to stock market trends also writes articles on government, current events, macroeconomic trends, and last but not least, the ongoing inefficiencies of professional sports.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

z
zip6485
Today, 4:05 AM
Comments (6.23K)
Risk management?
For the sake of money, they banked with Jeffrey Epstein.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.