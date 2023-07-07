Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Both BIL And ULST Deliver High Yield And Low Risk

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
178 Followers

Summary

  • Ultra short-term bonds, particularly treasuries, are gaining popularity due to their low risk and high dividends, making them attractive to investors anticipating a recession.
  • Two potential ETFs to consider are the popular SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and the lesser-known SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, both offering high yields with low volatility.
  • While BIL is ideal for investors seeking near-risk-free assets, ULST offers slightly higher risk for a higher yield and potential for capital appreciation.

Risk management and mitigation to reduce exposure for financial investment, projects, engineering, businesses. Concept with manager"s hand turning knob to low level. Reduction strategy.

NicoElNino

Ultra short-term bonds, especially treasuries, have become extremely popular recently. Investment-grade short-term bonds have little risk and due to the inverted yield curve pay high dividends. Practically zero risk and a high yield are extremely attractive to investors, especially considering many investors, including myself, are predicting a

This article was written by

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
178 Followers
I’m an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management. I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. I mainly cover undiscovered ETFs, primarily in the fixed-income and energy sectors. Closely associated with Modern Income Investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.