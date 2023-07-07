Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ON Semiconductor: Benefiting From The Existing SiC Opportunities

Summary

  • ON Semiconductor Corporation is increasing its silicon carbide capabilities, a key component in electric vehicles.
  • The company's strategy focuses on high-margin products and end markets, with plans to increase SiC production. ON has already increased its SiC market share significantly.
  • Despite potential risks such as competition and changes in EV manufacturing, ON stock is well-positioned to benefit from the growing EV market and can continue growing at a faster pace than its peers.

Red Cars Crossing Bridge

shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

Today, it is a known fact that the demand for electric vehicles is increasing significantly, and there are various market researches out there that estimate double-digit EV market growth in the following years. As silicon carbide (SiC) is a main element

This article was written by

SM Investor
SM Investor
2.6K Followers
SM Investor focuses on medium to long-term investments, analyzing companies' financial metrics such as cash flow, growth, and valuation. As financial analysts with real market education and experience, we cover diversified portfolios including growth and value equities, and dividend stocks (including IREITs and RICs). Our approach involves using diversified value investing strategies to identify profitable companies with strong financials and low risks at bargain prices.It is important to note that SM Investor has a partnership with Sara Vaez, a financial analyst who holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from Illinois State University, USA. This collaboration enhances our analysis by incorporating economic factors and their impact on companies' operations and financials.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

sliman21 profile picture
sliman21
Today, 4:36 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.49K)
One of my top holdings even though I think the whole EV/Climate change thesis is balony.
