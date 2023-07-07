shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

Today, it is a known fact that the demand for electric vehicles is increasing significantly, and there are various market researches out there that estimate double-digit EV market growth in the following years. As silicon carbide (SiC) is a main element in producing electric vehicles, the market outlook for SiC producers seems to be strong. SiC improves an inverter's efficiency in translating power from DC to AC, extending the mileage of battery electric vehicles. It also has helped EV manufacturers in resolving the issues associated with energy conversion. Also, SiC has various applications in industrial and other end markets. As a result, a SiC producer can benefit from the current market condition, if it manages to sign favorable and reliable contracts, increase its competitiveness in the market, and improve its market share. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), or onsemi, is one of the SiC device producers that has managed to do all the things I mentioned in the previous years.

The company's recent developments are in line with its strategy to increase its SiC capabilities. On 16 May 2023, onsemi announced that it will provide Kempower (a Finland-based company that designs and manufactures DC fast charging solutions for EVs) with its EliteSiC power devices for scalable EV chargers. On 31 May 2023, onsemi and Vitesco Technologies (headquartered in Germany, and a manufacturer of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions that had about $10 billion of revenue in 2022), signed a 10-year supply agreement worth $1.9 billion for SiC products. On 20 June 2023, onsemi was added to the Nasdaq-100 Index, as a result of its two consecutive years of record results that tripled its market cap in the past 30 months.

Despite the company's increasing investments in SiC products, its revenues from other products are significant. 51% of the company's revenue is linked to its Power Solutions Group (PSG) segment, its products consist of 9 categories, including SiC products. 34% of the company's revenue is linked to its Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) segment (which designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, RF, and integrated power solutions for a broad base of end-users in different end markets), and 15% of its revenue is linked to its Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) segment (which designs and develops CMOS image sensors, image signal processors, single-photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays, as well as actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a broad base of end-users in the different end-markets). As a result, onsemi can benefit not only from the increasing demand for EVs but the increasing demand for its products in security & surveillance, smart buildings, diagnostic health & monitoring, robotics, cloud computing, electronic devices, 5G base stations, etc.

However, it is important to know that onsemi's business strategy is to focus its capital allocation and R&D investments and resources to accelerate growth in high-margin products and end markets. Thus, in the following years, the company is expected to rationalize its product portfolio by moving away from non-differentiated, non-strategic products, that have lower gross and operating margins. To reduce volatility in its gross margins and maximize return on its manufacturing investments (in another world, increasing SiC product production and SiC manufacturing capabilities), the company is trying to ramp up its manufacturing at its recently acquired facility in East Fishkill, New York, and expand its facilities in Czech Republic, Hudson, New Hampshire, and South Korea. As a result, the company's cash generation potential and profitability are expected to get more connected to SiC products market outlook.

Onsemi has been able to increase its SiC market share in the past years. According to Figure 1, in the first quarter of 2021, onsemi's share of power SiC device revenues was significantly lower than in 1Q 2023. It simply means that the company successfully turned into a big competitor for older SiC product producers such as STMicroelectronics (STM) which has a market cap of about $55 billion, Wolfspeed (WOLF) which has a market cap of about $8 million, ROHM (OTCPK:ROHCY), and Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNF). onsemi provides VW, Mercedes Benz, Tesla, Jaguar Land Rover, NIO, and BMW with its SiC products.

According to Figure 2, by 2030, automakers' investments in electric vehicles can increase to more than $500 billion, driven by $99 billion of Tesla investments, $86 billion of Volkswagen investments, $47 billion of Mercedes Benz investments, $46 billion of Honda Investments, $35 billion of Stellantis investments, $35 billion of GM investments, $34 billion of Jaguar Land Rover investments, $30 billion of Ford investments, $25 billion of Kia investments, $24 billion of BMW investments, $16 billion of Hyundai investments, $15 billion of Chongqing Changan investments, $14 billion of Toyota investments, $11 billion of Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi investments, and $8 billion of Great Wall investments. According to the biggest investors in electric vehicles in the following years, and onsemi's customers, we can realize that onsemi has already paved its way to benefit from the huge investments of EV manufacturers. Thus, ON's decision to increase its SiC capabilities is one of the most important, critical, and necessary strategic decisions that the management of the company has ever made.

Onsemi's 1Q 2023 revenue of $1960 million, was lower than in 4Q 2022 and slightly higher than in 1Q 2022. The company's automotive revenue of $986 million in 1Q 2023, accounted for 50% of its total revenue, compared with 47% in 4Q 2022, and 37% in 1Q 2022. However, it is worth noting that onsemi's 1Q 2023 results exceeded expectations, and investors were waiting for weaker results (due to macroeconomic uncertainties that are limiting economic growth).

Figure 1 - Power SiC device revenues

Figure 2 - Automakers' announced investments in next-gen vehicles

ON's revenue geographic split shows that in the past three years, ON's Americas revenue and Europe revenue increased, implying that the company has been able to find new customers for its SiC products in the United States and Europe at a fast pace. American and European automakers play an important role in EV production (based on their significant amount of investments that I mentioned earlier). Thus, the increased Americas and Europe revenues, which represent an improving customer base, have made onsemi well-positioned to increase its automotive revenue. According to Figure 4, the share of automotive revenue in its total revenue increased from 35% in 1Q 2022 to 37% in 1Q 2022, and to 50% in 1Q 2023. It shows that ON's main efforts to increase its SiC revenue have happened in the past year. The company expects its automotive and industrial revenues to account for 75% of its total revenues by 2025, compared with 60% in 2021 and 68% in 2022. In 1Q 2023, automotive and industrial revenue accounted for 79% of its total revenue. For the second quarter of 2023, the company expected its revenue to be between $1975 million to $2075, which is higher than in 1Q 2023. 2023 is expected to be a transition year for gross margin with SiC ramp.

Figure 3 - ON's revenue geographic split

Figure 4 - ON's revenue end market split

Comparison with the peers

ON's return-on-equity (ROE) and return-on-assets (ROA) increased significantly in the past three years, at a faster pace compared to its peers. Figure 5 shows that ON has a TTM ROE of 31.97%, higher than the TTM ROE of Infineon Technologies AG, Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM), and ROHM. However, the TTM ROE of STMicroelectronics is higher than ON's. Moreover, ON's return on assets (ROA) increased at a faster pace than its peers in the past three years. Currently, the company's TTM ROA of 16.27% is higher than IFNNF and ROHCY, and lower than ALGM and STM. Be mindful that ON's TTM ROE and TTM ROA stopped increasing in the past three quarters, while ALGM and STM's TTM ROE and TTM ROA increased. It is worth noting that Wolfspeed has a negative ROE and ROA (thus I haven't included WOLF in the graph).

Figure 5 - ON's ROE and ROA vs. peers

Figure 6 shows that ON's debt-to-equity and debt-to-assets are higher than its peers, except for Wolfspeed. ON's significantly higher-than-average debt ratios (excluding WOLF) can mean that the company's balance sheet is not as strong as its peers. However, we can see that in the past three years, ON's debt ratios decreased significantly, implying that the company has been able to cover its debt obligations as it generated a significant amount of cash. My conclusion is that due to its high revenue generation ability, ON can safely make further debt financing and get bigger. The company's higher-than-average profit margin approves ON's ability to turn its revenues into profits (see Figure 7).

Figure 6 - ON's debt-to-equity and debt-to-assets vs. peers

Figure 7 - ON's profit margin vs. peers

Risks

Now, ON's SiC products are efficient and automakers are willing to use them. However, the semiconductor industry requires significant investments in R&D to keep up with the latest demands of the customers. In the future, to reduce costs, EV makers might require more efficient solutions or might choose to use newer kinds of SiC products that ON might not be able to provide. The development of new products is complex and time-consuming, often requiring significant capital investment. Furthermore, the industry is highly competitive and as ON becomes a great competitor for STMicroelectronics, Infineon, other companies that have access to a huge amount of cash might put ON's market share in danger.

Another important issue that might decrease ON's cash generation ability, is the improvement of EV makers in using less silicon carbide. For example, in its 2023 Investor Day presentation, which was focused on controlling costs, Tesla announced that in its next powertrain, the company plans to decrease the use of silicon carbide transistors by 75%. It does not mean that Tesla can simply cut the use of SiC in its new car, and also, be mindful that Tesla's SiC cut plan does not apply to the current models. Furthermore, other EV makers still haven't announced such a plan as Tesla did. In fact, there are arguments against Tesla's announcement, explaining why Tesla's claim is not going to happen soon and why it is not going to be achieved as easily as it can be said (for example see here). However, it is a risk that cannot be ignored, and with the new technologies that emerge every day, in the future, the demand outlook for ON's SiC products might not be as strong as it seems now.

End note

ON's automotive revenues increased significantly in the past years, and the company's strategy focuses on SiC capabilities improvements. The company has a well-established customer base which makes the company able to benefit from the strong EV market outlook. Compared with its peers, overall, ON is in a good position, and the company might continue growing at a faster pace than its peers. The stock is a buy.