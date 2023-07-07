Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
July 2023 Perspective

Summary

  • Markets are on the upswing after clinching significant gains, locking in a strong six months for the start of the year.
  • Tech was the champion behind the recent rally as a group of eight companies drove performance, fueled by the growth of artificial intelligence (AI), tech companies are ushering a new computing era.
  • Cyclical stocks, which are known for their alignment – booming and busting – with the economy, had a strong month.

Road leading into the distance in Scottish Highland winter landscape

Gary Yeowell

What’s New

What do inflation, the economy, and markets have in common? The Federal Reserve’s rate hike campaign and its potential to push the US economy into a recession. The notable news in June was that policymakers opted to postpone another

Manning & Napier profile picture
Manning & Napier
550 Followers
Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, we offer equity and fixed income portfolios as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, such as life cycle funds, that use a mix of stocks and bonds. We serve a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, our relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems.

