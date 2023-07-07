Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Weatherford: The Turnaround Is Happening Fast

Jul. 07, 2023 4:42 AM ETWeatherford International plc (WFRD)
MJ Investing
Summary

  • Weatherford International, an oil and gas industry service provider, is showing signs of a turnaround with increased production and activity, and a seven-year contract with PDO for its ForeSite technology.
  • The company has seen three consecutive years of positive free cash flow, with a 258% increase in share price over the last 12 months, and is diversifying its markets and revenue streams.
  • Despite risks such as energy price downturns and geopolitical uncertainties, WFRD's improved operations and reduced debt offer a good risk/reward ratio, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Investment Summary

Serving over 75 different countries Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) operates as an equipment and service provider to the oil and gas industry. Offering drilling & evaluation services to cementation products and intervention and service tools WFRD has exceeded expectations

MJ Investing
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

