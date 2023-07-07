Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rates Spark: The Burning Question Is Whether Payrolls Agree With The ADP

Summary

  • Moves yesterday took us to break-out levels for market rates.
  • It does not feel like the move is over yet, and today's payroll report will have its say first.
  • A weak report would look like a contradiction given the ADP, but payrolls are still the dominant driver.
  • The market will also have an eye on US CPI next week.

By Antoine Bouvet, Head of European Rates Strategy; Benjamin Schroeder, Senior Rates Strategist; & Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Regional Head of Research, Americas

A consensus-type outcome for payrolls will take market rates off their highs

The latest report from ADP

