Regeneron: Eylea Hype Past, But '23 H2 Will Be A Gut Check

Summary

  • Regeneron's stock price has suffered a setback due to concerns over the future of Eylea, its flagship drug, as competition and potential drug pricing regulations loom.
  • The company's immunology collaboration with Sanofi continues to show promise, particularly with Dupixent, which recently passed Phase III clinical trials for severe cases of COPD.
  • Regeneron's focus on technology platforms and genetic therapeutics, driven by its collaboration with Alnylam, is expected to produce multiple product opportunities and drive long-term growth.
  • The stock is closer to fair value now than in the past; likely a good time to open a position, maybe not for adding to existing positions.

Ribonucleic acid strands consisting of nucleotides important for protein bio-synthesis - 3d illustration

Christoph Burgstedt

With Q1 earnings in the rearview mirror and Q2 wrapping up, Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) has been busy making the rounds with analysts and conferences. Since our last article, the stock price received a short-lived bump from some promising clinical trial

This article was written by

Hello! We're Derek and Betsy, a husband-and-wife investment duo. Our experiences include academia, fintech, software engineering, manufacturing and corporate finance. We're value investors who know our circle of competence and have a healthy appreciation for macroeconomic trends. We're also working to develop more robust quantitative fundamental valuation models. Our portfolio is focused on capital appreciation at a fair price with a section dedicated to high income generation. We have the goal to become financially independent so that we devote more time to helping our investments grow.We appreciate everyone who takes the time to view our content and engage with us in the comments. Interacting with the investment community is one of the biggest reasons we've started contributing. Please don't hesitate to reach out to share your thoughts with us!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REGN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Puche profile picture
Puche
Today, 5:48 AM
Comments (5.9K)
I enjoyed the read and the high level discussion of REGN’s pipeline.

IMO you mention the $12 billion in cash but don’t discuss the fact that the company has little debt and a fortress balance sheet. This will provide REGN with lots of optionality in the future.

Also, the fact that the SNY collaboration is slowly winding down means REGN expects to keep the majority of hbd revenues and profits from their LT pipeline. IMO this is under appreciated by the Street at this point.

I expect EPS to start to reaccelerate in the 2H of 2024 which bodes well for REGN investors that have a 5-7 year time horizon.

As the SA community knows I’ve been an investor in REGN since before Eylea was approved or named. I expect to be a shareholder 10 years from now.

No doubt the Eylea delay was a black eye and makes an investor question whether Leonard and George took their eye off the end game. I for one will give them a pass but will be watching closely as Dupixent builds out the platform and the oncology pipeline takes center stage.

All just my two cents. Slow and steady. Good luck to all!
