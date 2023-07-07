Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Michelin: Latest Acquisitions Will Likely Drive Competitive Advantage

Mare Evidence Lab
Summary

  • Michelin is advancing with a clear M&A strategy to diversify sales and offset raw material inflationary pressure, focusing on digital transformation.
  • The company's recent acquisitions include RoadBotics, a start-up specializing in road infrastructure image analysis, and sophisticated simulation software for tire development.
  • Michelin's latest deal worth €700 million with FCG is expected to increase the High-Tech Materials turnover business by around 20% and position the company as a key player in polymer solutions.
  • Solid balance sheet and a 9% FCF yield. Our buy rating is then confirmed.

Michelin Tire

kenneth-cheung

Today, we are back to comment on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF; OTCPK:MGDDY). There is some positive news to price in, and in addition, the company is advancing with a clear M&A strategy to become a group with

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

