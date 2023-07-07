Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold Mid-Year Outlook 2023: Between And Soft And A Hard Place

Jul. 07, 2023 5:00 AM ETDBP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, SESG, XAUUSD:CUR
World Gold Council profile picture
World Gold Council
329 Followers

Summary

  • Developed market central banks are nearing the end of their tightening cycles.
  • Gold is expected to remain supported due to rangebound bond yields and a weaker dollar.
  • Gold increased by 5.4% in the first half of the year, outperforming all other major assets apart from developed market stocks.

Gold market stock wealth business finance investment on money trade exchange 3d background of growth success financial currency graph or golden economy chart banking and digital price profit analysis.

Lemon_tm

Between a soft and a hard place

Developed market central banks are nearing the end of their tightening cycles.1 For now, market consensus points to a mild contraction in the US in late 2023 and slow growth in

This article was written by

World Gold Council profile picture
World Gold Council
329 Followers
The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.