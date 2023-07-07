Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

North American Construction Group: Heading For Mixed Days (Rating Downgrade)

Badsha Chowdhury profile picture
Badsha Chowdhury
1.2K Followers

Summary

  • North American Construction Group has pursued vertical integration, leading to an increase in shop hours and stable equipment operating costs, gaining market share from OEM providers.
  • Lower energy prices and economic uncertainty could reduce demand for mining and construction services, affecting NOA's cash flows and balance sheet; the company's stock is currently considered reasonably valued.
  • NOA has a backlog of over $1.1 billion, expected to exceed $2 billion by the end of 2023, but global economic uncertainty could affect demand for its services and strain its balance sheet.

Workers talking by machinery in quarry

Martin Barraud

NOA's Strategies And Concerns

My last article on North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) discussed its plans and strategies. Recently, NOA has pursued vertical integration, leading to a significant increase in shop hours. Through in-housing components and second-life rebuilds, its all-in equipment

This article was written by

Badsha Chowdhury profile picture
Badsha Chowdhury
1.2K Followers
I have more than 14 years of experience in analyzing and writing on stocks. I write on both long and short sides in an unbiased manner. I have been covering the energy sectors for the past 7 years, with the primary focus on the oilfield equipment services sector. I also cover the Industrial Supply industry. I occasionally co-author with Seeking Alpha contributor Thomas Prescott.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.