MasterCraft: Small-Cap Stock With Strong Growth Potential

A. Vandendael
Summary

  • MasterCraft Boat has delivered strong sales results, expanded its product line, and raised its guidance for a strong FY2023 end.
  • MCFT has a low short interest at 7.08% and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, which is below the consumer discretionary sector.
  • Cautious of ongoing consumer discretionary headwinds and emission regulations that may influence boating designs in the long term.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT), known for its wake surfing boats, has strengthened its top and bottom line fundamentals for three consecutive financial years. FY2023 is on its way to beating pre-pandemic results, with sales in Q3 2023 30% higher than in

I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

