SCHD Vs. JEPI: Totally Different Strategies, But With A Similar Goal

Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
1.17K Followers

Summary

  • The article compares two dividend ETFs, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI), highlighting their different strategies and potential returns for investors.
  • JEPI uses a covered call strategy with high-growth tech stocks, while SCHD focuses on higher-yielding companies, offering different sector exposures and revenue growth potentials.
  • Both funds have a similar goal: to provide a higher-than-average dividend yield. Despite that, both employ totally different strategies.

Accumulating wealth - Man"s hand

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

In my last article, I performed a deep dive into two ETFs: Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) and iShare's (DGRO). That article got me thinking... is SCHD truly the best

MBA Grad, Financial Analyst Current portfolio strategy consists of a variety of growth stocks, and dividend growth stocks with an emphasis on high quality, and scalability. Primarily a buy and hold investor with >30 year time horizon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

V
Valuestocks007
Today, 7:50 AM
Premium
Comments (9.29K)
I really like both!
w
wex2
Today, 7:44 AM
Comments (279)
Allen, interesting article and well done. I think it is an unfair comparison to expect JEPI,which is designed to have a beta to its index of approx 75%, with an ETF that is designed to match the index. Ham Reiner has said he expects JEPI to return 7-9% annualized over a 3-5 yr cycle with lower volatility than benchmarks.
JEPI and other covered call funds, I believe, are best used paired with more standard index ETFs. While I do not have a formal allocation and pairing, I do own SCHD and similar ETFs for which JEPI provides ballast. Perhaps it's the other way around and SCHD provides the ballast.
There is an excellent 40 min YouTube interview with Reiner from last year that is very informative.
Keep up the good work and I'll look forward to more of your articles.
t
tmow
Today, 7:38 AM
Comments (1.64K)
Good article! Please correct me if I am wrong, but isn't the income from JEPI taxed as short-term capital gains/income? If so, comparing the qualified income from SCHD dividends to JEPI income is misleading for taxable accounts. In fact, the total returns comparison would be very misleading too, since most of JEPI's return is due to income distributions.
Steady Income profile picture
Steady Income
Today, 7:32 AM
Premium
Comments (1.44K)
I own small amounts of both in my IRA, which is comprised mostly of dividend aristocrats. I like the diversity and income both provide to my portfolio. Thanks for your interesting article. I'm now a
follower.
D
Darren Dawson
Today, 7:15 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (470)
See
www.overlayshares.com/...
An option overlay strategy on top of VOO.
It’s interesting because this strategy uses bull put credit spreads which does not reduce the upside performance of VOO.
Seems like it’s inevitable that someone will do this type of strategy with SCHD because of its size, liquidity, low cost etc. I am sure many people are writing cover calls on top of SCHD to implement their own strategy to increase the monthly payout.
p
podniem
Today, 6:45 AM
Premium
Comments (92)
Thank you, interesting perspective.
I have a position in JEPI and JEPQ
Dividends are great but it is important when you enter - price matter not just dividend
Both appreciated in the last 6 months so the question is do you think this is a good entry position for ether JEPI or SCHD
Utilities and real estate have not done well as sectors verizon chart looks ugly, Industrials are interesting and should be watched
Bottom line - what in your view is a good entry point for both etf given the possible future growth or slide
Thanks
amegalo profile picture
amegalo
Today, 6:39 AM
Comments (3.55K)
SCHD is a major holding of mine, a good long term investment.

I’ll follow you , a nice article.
T
Tinternwales
Today, 6:31 AM
Premium
Comments (42)
Nice article. Thank you. Cheers
