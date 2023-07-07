Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JetBlue And Spirit Merger Potential Gets Stronger

Jul. 07, 2023 6:35 AM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)JBLU
SL Investments
Summary

  • The U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit against the JetBlue and Spirit Airlines merger may be weakened due to the Northeast Alliance ban and JetBlue's divestiture of assets to Frontier Airlines.
  • JetBlue's willingness to give up slots shows the company's intent to divest all assets that could cause a monopoly, nullifying one of DOJ's key arguments.
  • With merger potential increasing, Spirit Airlines is a buy as JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share upon approval.

Holiday Air Travel Prices Expected To Be Most Expensive In Last 5 Years

Justin Sullivan

Introduction

JetBlue (JBLU) and Spirit (NYSE:SAVE) airlines' merger has a major roadblock. The United States Department of Justice sued to block the merger citing anticompetitive reasons. However, as I have said in my previous

I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAVE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

