Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Home Depot: It Can Build Long-Term Value But Is Currently Overvalued

Jul. 07, 2023 6:43 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)2 Comments
Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
690 Followers

Summary

  • Home Depot has strong brand recognition and attractive financials.
  • They have a culture of buybacks; over the last decade, they have achieved an average annual buy back rate of 2.93%.
  • The company is currently trading with a calculated PEGY of 1.85x and an inverted PEGY of 0.54x.
  • I currently rate Home Depot as a Hold.

The Home Depot Hom Improvement Retail Store Front with Sign

Lokibaho

Thesis

I am perpetually searching for appealing long-term compounders. When looking for companies with the potential to maintain attractive returns over an extended period of time, The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shows up more often than most. After looking over

This article was written by

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
690 Followers
I am an Electromechanical Engineer and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. Because I have been obsessed with Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
Today, 7:10 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (19.51K)
Good, well-written article. I do have a different take on HD valuation. Rarely does this stock have a PE below 20x. In 2023, it's been as low at 17x a few times; and the multiple was as low at 14.5x if you caught the absolute bottom of the 2020 Covid19 panic. For this kind of stock, I align with Warren Buffett: It's better to get a wonderful company at a fair price than a mediocre one at a discount. I believe HD is the home improvement best-of-breed.

In addition, a consumer cyclical like Home Depot requires an investor to think about "where the puck is going versus where it's been." Management set up FY2024 (ending January 2024) as more-or-less a "kitchen sink" year. Current estimates of ~$16 a share EPS in FY2025 and a 20x PE suggest a $340 stock sans the dividend. Not bad.

HD also generates more operating cash flow than profits. I expect we will find the company generates excellent cash flow over the next few quarters. That may also bolster the stock price.

Risk? Well, if we enter into a deep, Fed-induced recession then HD stock will take a hit just like most other consumer discretionary tickers.
OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 7:08 AM
Premium
Comments (10.97K)
Too many millions of square feet devoted to $HD $LOW $FND and others. Something’s gotta give:

“America’s home improvement boom appears to be over”
www.abc12.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.