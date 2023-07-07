SvetaZi/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has performed extremely well since going public in 2017, with the share price already up over 2,400%. The company is a leader in programmatic advertising and it is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing expansion of the massive digital advertising market. It is also at the forefront of innovation with new technologies like UID2 and Kokai, which gives them significant competitive advantages. Thanks to the strong fundamentals, revenue continues to grow nicely despite the slowdown in the advertising market.

Huge Market Opportunity

The Trade Desk is an advertising technology company that specializes in programmatic advertising. The California-based company operates as an independent DSP (demand-side platform) that allows advertisers to buy ad impressions on the open internet. It covers multiple digital channels including CTV (connected tv), video, audio, and more. It currently works with multiple blue-chip companies including Disney (DIS), Walmart (WMT), TikTok, and others.

Digital advertising presents a massive market opportunity, as advertisers continue to shift from physical to digital. Despite the recent momentum, digital ad spending currently accounts for around 67% of total ad spending, which leaves ample room for further expansion moving forward.

According to Statista, the global digital advertising market is forecasted to grow from $679.7 billion in 2023 to $910.2 billion in 2027, representing an upbeat CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 7.6%. The growth is particularly strong in segments such as CTV and social media (eg. TikTok), which have been seeing an exponential increase in popularity over the past few years.

Digital advertising has significant competitive advantages over traditional advertising, which continue to fuel to shift. For instance, it offers much greater ROI (return on investments) as advertisers have much better control over ad targeting. It also provides analytics and feedback that allow advertisers to optimize their campaigns. I believe we are only in the early innings of digital advertising and its penetration should continue to grow moving forward.

Best-In-Class Technology

The Trade Desk is leading the digital advertising industry with its technology, most notably UID2 (Unified ID 2.0) and Kokai. As we move beyond cookies, the industry is in need of another identifier for ad targeting and measurement.

UID2 is a superior alternative that converts email and phone number data into hashed and salted identifiers, which results in better privacy while maintaining superb targeting and measurement capabilities. According to the company, UID2 boosts CTR (click-through rates) by 190% and reduces CPA (cost per acquisition) by 70%. UID2 is partnered with Adobe (ADBE), Salesforce (CRM), and Snowflake (SNOW), and is already adopted by major companies such as Amazon (AMZN).

The Trade Desk also launched Kokai last month, a new media-buying platform supercharged by AI (artificial intelligence). Kokai leverages Koa, the company's own proprietary AI technology, to help advertisers understand the large amount of complex data they receive every day. It can facilitate ad bidding, forecasting, budget optimization, and more. These best-in-class technologies give the company significant advantages against competitors.

Jeff Green, CEO, on the benefit of Kokai:

With Kokai, we are able to help our clients make sense of that data with AI and help the marketer make the best decisions at every turn. Building on our ground-breaking work with Koa, we are distributing AI across our platform, so that it can serve as an expertly trained co-pilot to today's modern marketer.

Financials and Valuation

Despite the recent slowdown in the advertising market, The Trade Desk continued to demonstrate excellent earnings. During the latest quarter, the company reported revenue of $383 million, up 21% YoY (year over year) compared to $315 million. The growth was primarily driven by the momentum in CTV, as advertisers continue to shift their budgets from linear to connected tv. Video including CTV now accounts for nearly 50% of total revenue.

The bottom line was also solid, as G&A (general and administrative) spending moderated. G&A expenses as a percentage of sales declined from 40% to 34%. This resulted in the company flipping from a net loss of $(14.6) million to a net income of $9.3 million, or 2.4% of total revenue. The diluted EPS was $0.02 compared to $(0.03). The balance sheet remains strong with $1.3 billion in cash and only $254 million in debt, which provides ample financial flexibility.

After the 70% rally this year, The Trade Desk's valuation has become quite expensive in my opinion. The company is currently trading at an fwd PE ratio of 63.6x, which is pretty stretched even when considering its upbeat growth. For instance, its fwd PEG ratio (PE ratio/ EPS growth) of 2.1x is meaningfully above other high-growth companies including CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Zscaler (ZS), which has an average fwd PEG ratio of 1.5x.

Investors Takeaway

I believe The Trade Desk has the potential to become a long-term winner in the advertising market. The shift from physical to digital advertising is accelerating amid the rise of CTV and social media, and the company is well-positioned to benefit from this trend. New leading offerings such as UID2 and Kokai also give the company an edge against other competitors.

Considering the ongoing market expansion and market share gain, the company should be able to generate long-term revenue growth of 20%+, as indicated by Seeking Alpha's earnings estimate. However, the expensive valuation is a notable concern that makes me hesitant to rate it as a buy, as its near-term upside will likely be muted. I believe the company is a hold right now and investors should wait for a more compelling price point before entering.