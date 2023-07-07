ISerg/iStock via Getty Images

I recently came across an interesting fund concept that promises to provide investors with up to 15% downside protection on the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) while retaining some modest upside capture.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April (BATS:NAPR) uses options to deliver a 1-Yr protective put-spread collar on the QQQ ETF. Although the NAPR ETF has delivered strong returns YTD, with the QQQ coming up against the sold call option strike, I believe investors should consider rolling their positions into the recently reset Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July (NJUL). That way, they can reset their protection to the June month-end value on the QQQ ETF.

By a similar argument, investors considering the NAPR ETF are encouraged to look at the NJUL instead, as the NAPR is currently not providing the designed 15% protection.

Fund Overview

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April is an exchange traded fund ("ETF") that aims to provide moderate upside exposure to the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF while buffering investors from downside on the first 15% of losses.

The NAPR ETF has $164 million in assets and charges a 0.79% expense ratio.

Strategy

Innovator's Buffer ETFs, which include the NAPR, are marketed as being suitable for conservative investors who are worried about market selloffs but want to participate in market upside (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Innovator Buffer ETFs marketed for conservative investors (innovatoretfs.com)

NAPR achieves its objective with the use of options. Essentially, the NAPR ETF owns deep in the money ("ITM") call options on the reference asset, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF, as well as an at the money ("ATM") put spread (owning a put at the spot price while selling a put at a lower price). Finally, the NAPR sells out of the money ("OTM") call options to fund the purchase of the put spreads (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Overview of NAPR strategy (innovatoretfs.com)

The option structures used by the Buffer ETFs are reset at the beginning of each 'outcome period', which is typically 1 year in duration. Innovator has four series of QQQ Buffer ETFs: April, July, October, and January. NAPR has its annual reset in April (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - QQQ Buffer ETFs have 4 series (innovatoretfs.com)

To enjoy the full benefit of the fund's protective options, the NAPR ETF must be held for the entire 'outcome period'. In other words, the ETF will only provide a safety buffer against 15% drawdowns if investors hold the NAPR ETF from April 1st to March 31st of the following year. If investors buy the NAPR ETF at other times, they may experience investment performance that is materially different from the modeled behaviour. For example, if investors buy the ETF after a 5% drawdown within the 'outcome period', the ETF may only provide 10% protection to the investor.

The use of options create a series of different outcomes compared to owning the QQQ outright. Hypothetically, in a major selloff, the NAPR ETF will reduce the amount of drawdown experienced, while investors will suffer no losses during normal market corrections of up to 15%. In a modest growth scenario, the NAPR should capture most of the upside returns, while in a high growth environment, the NAPR's returns will be 'capped' by the OTM calls (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Possible scenarios with NAPR (innovatoretfs.com)

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 5 shows the NAPR's portfolio as of April 1, 2023, the most recent reset period. The NAPR ETF is protected on the QQQ from $320.93 down to $272.79 while returns are capped at 377.61.

Figure 5 - NAPR holdings (innovatoretfs.com)

Returns

Figure 6 shows the historical returns of the NAPR ETF. The NAPR ETF returned a modest 8.9% in 2021, while it lost 12.1% in 2022. So far in 2023, the NARP ETF has returned an impressive 22.5% to June 30, 2023.

Figure 6 - NAPR historical returns (morningstar.com)

Figure 7 shows the returns of the QQQ ETF for comparison. In 2021, the QQQ returned 27.2% while in 2022, it declined -32.5%. So far in 2023, the QQQ has returned 39.2% to June 30, 2023.

Figure 7 - QQQ historical returns (morningstar.com)

Judging from figures 6 and 7, the NAPR ETF does deliver on its promise of reducing large drawdowns while offering modest upside capture.

Distribution & Yield

Since NAPR's exposure to the QQQ ETF is created with options, it does not receive the associated dividends from the QQQ ETF. Hence the NAPR ETF does not pay any distribution.

Sell NAPR; Buy NJUL

From figure 5 above, we can see that the NAPR ETF has almost reached its full 'outcome period' return cap of $377.61 on the QQQ ETF, as the QQQ ETF is currently trading at $367 (upside room of 2.9% remaining). On the other hand, there is mark to market downside on the NAPR ETF down to $320.93 on the QQQ ETF before the put spread kicks in, or -12.5% downside.

Therefore, for investors currently holding the NAPR ETF, I suggest they consider switching out of the NAPR ETF and into the Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July, which has a June 28, 2024 outcome period.

Figure 8 shows the portfolio holdings of the NJUL ETF, as of July 1, 2023.

Figure 8 - NJUL holdings (NJUL factsheet)

Investors should note the NJUL ETF was recently reset when the QQQ was trading at $369.42. Therefore, investors who own the NJUL ETF are currently protected on the downside down to $314.01. Furthermore, the NJUL has upside until the QQQ reach $431.48.

Of course, if investors sell their NAPR holdings, they may be liable for capital gains taxes, as the NAPR ETF has performed well. Investors should consult a tax professional to see whether it makes sense for them to consider switching.

Conclusion

With the QQQ ETF trading near the top call strike that the NAPR ETF has sold for March 28, 2024, investors currently holding the NAPR ETF may want to consider switching out of the NAPR and into the equivalent NJUL ETF that recently began its 'outcome period'. By switching, investors will be protected on the downside on the QQQ ETF down to $314.01, or 15% until June 28, 2024.

For similar reasons, investors currently considering the NAPR ETF are encouraged to avoid it, as buying the NAPR ETF now will not provide the desired 15% downside protection, as there is 12.5% of downside before the put spread kicks in. Instead, they should consider the NJUL ETF if they are worried about protecting immediate downside while retaining modest upside returns from the QQQ ETF.