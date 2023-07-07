Funtap

Thesis

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) provides a comprehensive platform for organizations to learn about automation opportunities and then implement, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern those automations across teams, functions, and use cases. I recommended a buy rating with a price target of $18, which the stock has surpassed couple of weeks ago. With the pullback in share price, I reiterate my buy rating as PATH continues to improve its path to profitability.

Path to FCF positive

PATH profitability metrics continue to improve with operating margin of roughly 17% which drove a strong FCF of $73 million, much higher than what consensus were expecting. The robust top-line helped fuel the impressive margin performance, indicating that the margin improvement was driven more by growth (which is much more sustainable) than by cost cuts. My conclusion is that management is using the right strategies, and they are positive that this is the best course of action to sustain margin growth, as evidenced by the raised FY projections. In my opinion, there are a number of factors coming together favorably in the near future that could help to speed up the margin expansion in the near-term. For instance, given that growth is the key driver of growth, we should continue to see operating leverage kicking in. The implementation of new GTM strategy recently should also help improve sales productivity, again driving operating leverage due to the high incremental margins. I also see generative AI as a tailwind that should help accelerate the demand for PATH solution (unattended bots), especially with the roll-out of AI-driven tool. Hence, I continue to have a positive outlook on PATH positioning in the market.

Thoughts on AI

In my opinion, generative AI is an a blessing for PATH because it makes automation both quicker and more easily accessible. While everyone has access to generative AI, not everyone is competent enough to achieve their goals with it. Workflow delays and human error are inevitable given that humans are involved. Combining PATH with generative AI, in particular for those unattended bots, has the potential to vastly increase the efficiency of existing workflows while also expanding the scope of automation. In its most basic form, RPA is most effective with routine tasks. If used to find real-time solutions, it will lose efficiency, but this problem can be circumvented by turning to generative AI. Therefore, I believe that generative AI presents a chance for PATH to increase its sales of robots, document processing tools, and AI units, thereby speeding up its adoption and expansion. The company has recently released a number of AI-driven upgrades, such as OpenAI Connectors, so I think management is prepared for this kind of demand.

Macro concern

If things keep getting worse, I don't think we can ignore the role that macro plays in PATH. In fact, I can make out a few cautionary signals that will need to be tracked closely over the next few quarters. Examples include a net revenue retention rate of 122%, down 100bps from 123% in the previous quarter, and a continuation of slow sequential ARR growth (though up year over year). The increase in total customers slowed to 5% from 7% in the previous quarter. These may not be a major concern if they are only temporary fluctuations between intra-quarters, but they are still important to note and keep an eye on.

Valuation

According to my model, PATH is worth $18.95 in FY24. As PATH continues its current execution playbook, I expect growth to remain in the high teens, similar to the growth trajectory in FY23, with a possible boost from generative AI driving demand. Still, I believe PATH will improve its profitability and guidance in the coming quarters. This would be a powerful catalyst for multiples to go above and beyond what I am assuming. As these events occur, I expect the market to begin crediting PATH's long-term profitability, and as a result, valuation multiples (beyond my assumed 6x forward revenue) should improve, driving higher upside.

Own valuation

Risk

My main concern is that generative AI will further devalue the PATH attended bots market, which is already quite competitive. The cost of PATH becomes more relevant if a generative AI can produce comparable or superior results. In order to remain competitive, PATH may need to lower prices. However, attended bots are not a significant part of the company's revenue, so the effect may be muted.

Conclusion

PATH provides a comprehensive platform for organizations to implement and manage automation. The company's profitability metrics are improving, with strong free cash flow and margin performance driven by growth. The implementation of generative AI presents an opportunity for PATH to increase efficiency and expand the scope of automation. While there are cautionary signals to monitor, I believe PATH's positioning in the market, along with its AI-driven upgrades, will drive sales and adoption. According to my valuation model, PATH is worth $18.95 in FY24, and as the company improves profitability and guidance, valuation multiples should improve.