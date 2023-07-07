Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dollar General: Not A Defensive Stock In The Modern World

Jul. 07, 2023 8:44 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)1 Comment
Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Dollar General and similar "defensive" stocks may not offer the protection investors expect due to high valuations and a changing consumer economy with rising import costs and wages.
  • Dollar General faces financial strains due to a weak short-term balance sheet, excessive inventory levels, and a low quick ratio, which could lead to negative cash flow and potential financing issues.
  • The company also faces growing crime issues, which could lead to increased labor costs and further financial strain.
  • As investors lose confidence in DG's mythological "defensive" potential, I believe it may be a solid short opportunity with significant downside potential.

Dollar General Misses Analysts" Expectations On Their Quarterly Earnings

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

As the US economy continues to show signs of lackluster long-term growth, investors are interested in those stocks with "defensive" potential. Traditionally, these companies see greater demand during more challenging economic periods, with "discount" stores like Dollar General (

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in DG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Tony Montana Munich profile picture
Tony Montana Munich
Today, 9:13 AM
All of a sudden, DG is no more a defensive stock. What a BS…
I am invested since 10 years and will not sell. Don‘t be fooled, this is a seldom buying opportunity.
