Starbucks: Unleashing The Power Of Cold Beverages And China For Unprecedented Growth

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has always been a key holding in my portfolio. I admire their growth potential, not only in terms of same-store sales growth but also through new store openings. They have a significant market potential in China, and investments in cold brew will likely increase Starbucks's margin and sales growth over time. I encourage long-term investors to consider owning this stock.

Growth Drivers

Starbucks has shown impressive growth in the past. For the period of FY23-FY25, Starbucks is projecting 10-12% total revenue growth and 15-20% EPS growth. I think Starbucks's growth is driven by the increasing preference for cold beverages, especially among Gen Z and Millennial consumers, as well as the China huge store expansion potential.

Cold Beverages: In fact, two-thirds of the beverages served by Starbucks in the US today are cold beverages. Starbucks has taken its coffee leadership to the next level by focusing on cold beverages, maintaining a premium coffee-forward approach that is innovative and sets them apart from others.

I believe that Gen Z and Millennial consumers are increasingly shifting towards customized cold plant-based beverages, which are often considered premium. These consumers tend to customize their drinks by adding cold foams or plant-based milks, which further contributes to a premium experience.

In 2022, Starbucks introduced their new "Siren System," which significantly reduces the preparation time for cold beverages. By upgrading their equipment, Starbucks can now prepare a Grande Mocha Frappuccino in 36 seconds and 13 steps, compared to the previous 87 seconds and 16 steps. Additionally, their Clover Vertica machine enhances the quality of cold beverages. These investments enable Starbucks to improve margins and attract more customers to their stores.

Cold Brew has been one of Starbucks's fastest-growing segments over the past two years, with a 30% compound annual growth rate. It has made a significant contribution to growth, particularly during the pandemic. Cold Brew alone generated over $1.2 billion in sales in FY22 and continues to grow rapidly. With ongoing investments in products and brewing equipment, I believe cold beverages will remain a primary growth driver for Starbucks.

China Store Expansion: Starbucks currently operates 6,243 stores in China, which is considerably fewer compared to their over 16,000 stores in the U.S. This indicates that their presence in the Chinese market is still in its early stages, resembling an infant stage.

Starbucks Quarterly Results, Author's Calculation

Starbucks has projected an annual net new store growth rate of 13% in China from FY23 to FY25, with the expectation of reaching 9,000 stores by FY25. In Q2 FY23, China accounted for 8.75% of the group's sales. With the rapid expansion of new stores in China, I anticipate that China will represent more than 20% of the group's sales in the coming years. Furthermore, Starbucks expects a 4-6% growth in same-store sales in China. Therefore, I believe that their China business could grow at approximately 20% in the future, making it a significant growth driver for Starbucks.

Starbucks holds a leading position as a premium brand in China. Surprisingly, the pricing of their products in China is higher than in North America. Importantly, Chinese consumers, particularly the middle class, perceive Starbucks stores as high-end establishments and prefer to spend time inside the stores. This sitting-down culture enables Starbucks to increase the average transaction value. Additionally, the China specialty coffee market is projected to grow by over 20% from FY22 to FY25, as per Euromonitor Data. The expanding middle-class population is a clear driving force behind this growth.

Starbucks 2022 Capital Market Day

North America: North America represents the largest market for Starbucks. Prior to the impact of Covid, their same-store sales growth in this region remained consistently in the mid-to-high single digits, with the exception of FY17 and FY18. During that period, Starbucks faced significant challenges in their digitalization journey. Their stores encountered technical congestion due to the mobile order and payment system, and they also made the decision to close their mall-based Teavana stores. Despite these difficulties, I believe Starbucks has been successful in embracing digitization and adapting to the changing retail landscape.

Starbucks 10K, Author's Calculation

Starbucks has projected a net new store growth rate of 3-4% in the U.S., along with an annual comparable store sales growth rate of 7-9% from FY23 to FY25. In Q2 FY23, Starbucks achieved a remarkable 12% comparable store sales growth in the U.S., with both transaction volume and average ticket contributing equally to this growth. Notably, store traffic has surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

With an increasing focus on premium and cold brew beverages, I believe Starbucks' growth target is realistic, and their product innovation and pricing strategy will play a key role in driving comparable store sales growth.

Key Risks

Weak Europe Growth: Starbucks operates some retail stores in Europe, but I estimate that European sales represent less than 5% of the group's total sales. While Starbucks does not provide a specific breakdown of their Europe business, I believe their growth in Europe has been relatively weak, with low margins. Europe has a rich coffee culture, with a strong tradition of local cafes. Initially, Starbucks faced challenges in competing with the local coffee culture due to their standardized menu and global branding. European consumers often prefer a more personalized and localized coffee experience, which posed a hurdle for Starbucks' uniform approach.

However, since Europe is a relatively small market for Starbucks, I believe its performance in Europe will not significantly impact the overall sales and margin growth at the group level.

Unionization: Starbucks has encountered challenges and controversies concerning unionization efforts among its employees. The company has implemented measures aimed at discouraging unionization, including holding meetings and providing information to employees that highlight potential disadvantages of joining a union. Currently, only a small portion of Starbucks partners in company-operated stores are represented by unions, which is considered immaterial in terms of their total workforce.

The potential risks associated with increased union representation are evident. If more staff members become represented by unions, it could lead to higher labor costs for Starbucks. In the event that Starbucks is unable to pass these additional costs on to consumers, it could impact their gross margin.

Financial and Valuation

Starbucks anticipates sequential margin improvement in both Q3 and Q4 of FY23. They project Q3 margin to be near the prior year's level, with Q4 showing significant expansion compared to the prior year, as they surpass the substantial investments made in wages and benefits. Furthermore, Starbucks expects EPS to increase in the second half of the fiscal year, demonstrating sequential improvement in both Q3 and Q4.

In terms of capital allocation, Starbucks plans to return approximately $20 billion to shareholders by the end of fiscal 2025 through dividends and share repurchases. This amount is remarkable considering the current market capitalization is only $112 billion.

In the DCF model, I break down Starbucks's sales growth into comp growth and net new store growth. I assume 7% of same-store sales growth and 5% of net new store growth. The operating margin is estimated to expand 20bps annually in the model. The free cash flow conversion is calculated to reach 14.2% in FY32. The model uses 10% of WACC, 25% of tax rate, and 4% of terminal growth rate.

Starbucks DCF Model, Author's Calculation

Based on the assumptions above, the present values of FCFF over the next 10 years and terminal value are calculated to be $44 billion and $99 billion, respectively. The enterprise value is estimated to be $143 billion in the model. Adjusting the debt and cash, the fair value of the stock price is estimated to be $119.

Starbucks DCF Model, Author's Calculation

Key Takeaways

I believe Starbucks's growth target of 10-12% total revenue growth and 15-20% EPS growth is reasonable and achievable. The company's aggressive store expansion in China and ongoing investments in cold brew position them for future growth and margin expansion. Given the current attractive stock price, I encourage investors to consider owning this stock. In my view, Starbucks deserves a 'Strong Buy' rating.