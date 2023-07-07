Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 Energy Dividend Picks That Are Intrinsically Undervalued

Jul. 07, 2023 9:03 AM ETEOG, PSX, XOM1 Comment
Christopher Robb
Summary

  • The energy sector offers significant potential for long-term returns due to high dividends and undervalued stocks. The sector has become more investable due to cost-cutting measures and a focus on shareholder interests.
  • Despite a challenging year in 2022, the energy sector provided a safe haven for investors. Companies that are undervalued and offer solid dividends present the best opportunities for successful compounding.
  • Exxon Mobil, Phillips 66, and EOG Resources are highlighted as top energy stocks for dividend investors, offering good prospects for continued dividend growth, quality management, and solid growth prospects.

The stockholder wants both income and appreciation, but in general the more he gets of one the less he realizes of the other.

Benjamin Graham

It is easy to forget that a significant portion of all returns in

This article was written by

Christopher Robb
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM, PSX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

m
mmouse527
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (189)
You fail to mention the primary risk, and the real reason these companies are undervalued, and will remain so. Global warming. These companies (esp XOM) are the poster child for global warming, and there are entire groups of investors & money managers that will not buy a dimes worth of their stock. Law of supply & demand dictates if there is less demand for the stock, the price is diminished. As the primary cause of a diminished stock price remains unchanged, so will their stock price. Undervalued? By whom? How will that change?
