Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Philips Is Reasonably Valued Despite Its 35% Rally This Year

Jul. 07, 2023 9:06 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)
Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.32K Followers

Summary

  • Philips' stock has rallied 35% this year, but it remains 65% lower than its peak in 2021 due to pending lawsuits related to a recall of about 4 million devices.
  • The company, a global health tech leader, is expected to settle the recall issue by the end of next year.
  • Despite the ongoing uncertainty, Philips is showing signs of recovery with increased sales and a reduction in operating costs, making the stock a potential option for risk-tolerant investors.

Exterior view of the French headquarters of Philips in Suresnes, France

HJBC

The stock of Philips (NYSE:PHG) plunged 83% from its peak in 2021 to its bottom last year due to a recall of 4 million respiratory devices and the potential liabilities related to the health effects of these devices. However, as the

This article was written by

Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.32K Followers
I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.