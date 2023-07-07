HJBC

The stock of Philips (NYSE:PHG) plunged 83% from its peak in 2021 to its bottom last year due to a recall of 4 million respiratory devices and the potential liabilities related to the health effects of these devices. However, as the company is doing its best to reach a settlement on this case, the stock has rallied 35% this year. This rally may lead some investors to think that it is time to take their profits. However, the stock remains reasonably valued. While there is still a great amount of uncertainty regarding the financial impact of the numerous pending lawsuits, the company is likely to settle this issue by the end of next year and its stock price is likely to reflect such developments at some point in 2023 or 2024.

Business overview

In the past, Philips was a dominant player in lighting, TV and lifestyle entertainment products. However, due to intense competition in these businesses, the company went through a drastic transformation and thus it has now become a global health tech leader, with remarkably sophisticated products that have a wide range of applications in the health care industry. The company has also begun to apply artificial intelligence in some of its new products. Overall, Philips has a dominant position in its business, as it generates a great portion of its sales from the Nr 1 or Nr 2 market share position. Thanks to its cutting-edge health tech products and its leading business position, Philips has a strong pricing power.

Unfortunately, Philips was forced to recall about 4 million respiratory devices in 2021, as a foam part of those devices was reported to degrade and cause cancer. The FDA characterized the incident as one of the most severe type. Philips is doing its best to reach a settlement and leave this issue behind but it recently stated that it does not expect an outcome until the end of this year. It also recorded a provision of €575 million in the first quarter for this pending issue, though it stated that the outcome is highly uncertain.

Moreover, Philips is in the process of reducing its workforce from about 77,000 employees to about 72,000. While this reduction of workforce will have a significant cost in the short run (€150 million in the first quarter), management expects a much greater benefit in the long run. However, the drastic reduction of workforce is somewhat contradictory with the stated goal of management to enhance the safety of products. Nevertheless, as management has a clearer picture than investors on this initiative, it is not likely to jeopardize the safety of products, particularly given the pending lawsuits related to the health hazard of respirators.

Fortunately for the shareholders, Philips has begun to show some signs of recovery from the aforementioned downturn. In the first quarter, it grew its comparable sales 6% over the prior year's quarter, primarily thanks to strong growth in the Diagnosis & Treatment segment. In addition, while the company converted a great amount of its backlog into sales in each of the last two quarters, its backlog increased 10% thanks to a great amount of new orders. The increased sales improved the EBITDA margin from 6.2% to 8.6% and thus resulted in an increase of adjusted earnings per share from €0.15 to €0.22.

Management expects the positive business momentum to remain in place in the upcoming quarters thanks to strong order intake and the material price hikes that will begin to be reflected in the results of the company from the third quarter. Analysts seem to agree with the positive outlook provided by management, as they expect Philips to grow its earnings per share by 10% this year, from $1.04 to $1.14. Even better, they expect the recovery of Philips to accelerate next year, with 33% growth of earnings per share, from $1.14 to $1.52.

Valuation

Philips is currently trading at 18.4 times its expected earnings this year but at only 13.8 times its expected earnings in 2024. The stock has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7 over the last decade. It is thus evident that the stock is exceptionally cheaply valued compared to its historical valuation.

On the other hand, there is a good reason behind the cheap valuation of the stock. As mentioned above, Philips is likely to pay an excessive amount in order to settle the pending lawsuits related to the recall of respirators. As management recently highlighted the uncertainty of the outcome, it is only natural that the market has priced this uncertainty in the stock.

It is also worth noting that the balance sheet of Philips has weakened since the recall. Net interest expense has nearly doubled, from $155 million in 2021 to $280 million in the last 12 months. On the bright side, Philips is in the process of drastically reducing its operating expenses. Its productivity initiatives delivered savings of €190 million in the first quarter. In addition, the net debt of the company (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) is standing at $12.3 billion. This amount is only 62% of the market capitalization of the stock and hence it is manageable, particularly given the ongoing recovery of the company. Overall, Philips appears reasonably valued right now.

Final thoughts

Despite its 35% rally this year, Philips is still trading 65% lower than its peak in 2021. As a leader in its business, the stock is not likely to remain depressed permanently. The company seems to be heading in the right direction, as it is cutting its operating costs at a fast pace and is doing its best to settle its pending lawsuits. Whenever Philips settles this issue, its stock is likely to enjoy a relief rally, as a great amount of uncertainty will evaporate. As usual in such instances, the market has probably punished the stock more than it deserved and hence the stock will probably reward patient investors. Nevertheless, due to its uncertainty, the stock is suitable only for risk-tolerant investors.