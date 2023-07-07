Q sturti/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

In their Q2 2023 earnings report, Richelieu Hardware revealed impressive growth despite a drop from their exceptional Q2 2022 results. This growth can be attributed to recent acquisitions and expansions, resulting in a remarkable 68% increase in sales and 67% increase in earnings from Q2 2019-2023. This article provides an analysis of Richelieu's performance, identifies any potential risks or challenges, and concludes with the reasons why I believe the stock is a "hold."

Company Overview

Founded back in '68, this Montreal-based operation has established a firm footprint in the North American specialty hardware landscape, impressing with their multifaceted engagement in manufacturing, importation, and distribution. They deliver everything from glass and decorative hardware for buildings to advanced lighting systems and ergonomic workstation components. Add to that their focus on space optimization with their kitchen and closet storage solutions, and sliding door systems, they're appealing to a consumer base that's increasingly seeking more efficient use of space. Plus, they're tapping into the material needs with offerings like high-pressure laminates and a production line includes veneer sheets, edge banding products, decorative moldings, and they've smartly carved out a niche in the window and door industry too.

Richelieu Hardware's Bullish Q2 2023 Earnings Highlights

Despite a noticeable dip in the second quarter of 2023 in comparison to the same period in 2022, Richelieu Hardware remains buoyant about their strategic growth. To make it clear, their financial journey from 2019 to now is a narrative of resilience: with a 68% surge in sales and a 67% leap in EPS when comparing Q2 2019 to Q2 2023.

In a bold demonstration of its aggressive acquisition strategy, Richelieu successfully integrated two US firms in Q2 2023, Maverick Hardware and Westlund Distributing, to its portfolio. It pushes the acquisition tally to six for 2023, contributing a sizable CAD26 million to annual sales, and solidifying Richelieu's footprint in the specialty hardware distribution industry.

Firing on all cylinders, Richelieu also embarked on a significant expansion drive, including the unveiling of a fresh distribution center in Minneapolis, and modernization efforts across several US hubs. The result? A formidable 42% of Richelieu's H1 2023 total sales were driven by their flourishing US operations, featuring an impressive network of 62 interconnected distribution centers out of a North American total of 115.

Addressing the Q2 2023 sales decline versus the 2022 figure, CFO Antoine Auclair emphasized a strong growth narrative when seen against the pre-pandemic backdrop. The CAD172.4 million in sales, while a 3.2% decline, sales to manufacturers standing at CAD229.9 million, a 3% drop, and sales to hardware retailers falling by 9.8%, stand out when compared to pre-COVID levels.

Shifting the lens to H1 2023, the overall sales marginally inched up by 0.3% to CAD875.1 million. While the US market experienced a slight decrease of 2.4%, totaling $269.6 million, the figures in Canadian dollars paint a different picture, showcasing a 4% increase to CAD364.7 million.

Though Q2 2023 EBITDA dropped to CAD61.5 million, marking a 21% fall compared to the prior year, largely due to reduced sales and an inevitable return to pre-pandemic operating expenses. Net earnings for the same period clocked in at CAD30.7 million, down by 25.6%, with higher amortization from expansion projects and acquisitions being the main culprits.

Yet, Richelieu flipped the script when it came to cash flow. Operating activities in Q2 2023 generated a healthy cash inflow of CAD72 million, a striking contrast to the CAD3 million outflow in Q2 2022, thanks to efficient inventory management. H1 2023 followed suit, with a cash inflow of CAD88.4 million vis-à-vis the CAD40.5 million outflow in H1 2022.

With a fortified financial position featuring a working capital of CAD586.2 million, a promising current ratio of 2.9:1, and a robust average return on equity of 18.2%, Richelieu's focus remains laser-sharp. They aim to penetrate the market deeper, leverage synergies from the recent acquisitions, and employ their innovative value-added services and acquisition strategies to drive better results in the upcoming quarters.

Performance

Let's first start with an undeniable truth: Richelieu Hardware's share price has shown impressive fortitude, climbing from a modest $18.48 in December of 2016 to reach a closing price of $30.34 on July 6, 2023 (see data below). This represents a not-too-shabby advance of nearly 64% over a span of approximately 6.6 years.

Though Richelieu's stock price appreciation is impressive, what really stands out to me is their dividend story. Over the last six years they have generated an average dividend growth rate of 20.79% with compounding rates at 16.47%.

However, even as we tip our hat to Richelieu's dividend record, the harsh reality of numbers intrudes. The company's Return on Investment (ROI), in terms of both growth and compound growth, lags behind the broader S&P 500 index (SP500). In a face-off sans dividends, Richelieu's annualized ROI comes in at 7.81%, falling short against SPY's more robust 11.10%. When dividends enter the fray, the spread only grows, with Richelieu's compound growth rate of 8.66% getting outpaced by SPY's 12.44%.

So, what's the takeaway from these figures? Simply put, despite displaying some commendable traits, particularly in its dividend performance, Richelieu Hardware hasn't quite kept up with the larger market. However, the company's apparent dedication to delivering shareholder value via dividends may make it an attractive proposition for those investors with an income-oriented strategy. But let's not mince words: for those with an eye on capital appreciation, the S&P 500 appears to have been the superior contender during the period under consideration.

Valuation

Richelieu's blended P/E ratio clocks in at a cool 16.72x (see chart below). That's significantly below the typical P/E ratio of 22.32x. Some might see that as a red carpet rolled out for investors, inviting them to snag a potentially undervalued stock.

Let's talk about EPS yield. Richelieu stands at a commendable 5.98%. In isolation, this figure paints a rosy picture. But investment is not about looking at figures in isolation, it's about comparison, a constant dance between risk and reward. You see, the thing about high yields is that they're a bit of a double-edged sword. The market isn't quite so willing to shell out for each buck of earnings when the yield is high. So while it could be a flashing "undervalued" sign, it could also be a subtle nudge to potential skeletons in the company's closet that the market has already priced in.

Lastly, the Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate sits at a promising 10.43%. For those who revel in growth prospects as much as I do, this figure shines a light on potential profitability down the line.

Risks & Headwinds

Richelieu's sales and earnings for Q2 2023, when held up against the backdrop of Q2 2022's figures, reflect a marked downtrend. This contraction in its operational performance may initially appear as a mere comparison with an extraordinary period - the pandemic-stricken year that witnessed unprecedented performance across many sectors. However, it could be the fact that this contraction may be a harbinger of an underlying fragility in the company's structure and strategic approach.

The waters of Richelieu's performance become murkier when we inspect their sales figures in what have been traditionally key segments for them: sales to manufacturers and hardware retailers. In Q2, we observed the alarming reality that sales in these essential sectors have dipped. In the United States, sales to manufacturers nosedived by 7.2%, while sales to hardware retailers suffered a more severe slump of 9.8%. This dynamic points to the plausible scenarios of weakened market demand for their products or the unwelcome emergence of more potent competition. Either scenario speaks to a potential shift in the landscape.

Delving into the realm of profitability, some of my concerns are further magnified. Q2 EBITDA experienced a 21% decline when compared to Q2 2022 due to decreased sales and more conventional pre-pandemic operating expenses, as well as an EBITDA margin decline from 16% last year to a reduced 13% this year. This development compels me to question the efficacy of Richelieu's cost control mechanisms and overall profitability.

Final Takeaway

In my opinion, Richelieu Hardware's stock would qualify as a "hold." While Richelieu has proven its resilience in financial matters and their strategic acquisitions and expansions are commendable, there remain significant concerns: sales have shown a downward trend year-on-year and key segments have shown weakness. Furthermore, while this stock boasts a below-average P/E ratio and dividend growth, its return on investment lags behind that of the S&P 500; however strong EPS yield and adjusted earnings growth rates offer some comfort so this should be held rather than bought or sold off immediately.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.