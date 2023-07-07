Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Will Watershed Moment For Alzheimer's Propel Biogen Stock Higher?

Jul. 07, 2023 10:20 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)LLY, ABOS, PRTA
Summary

  • Esai and Biogen's Alzheimer's Disease therapeutic, Leqembi, received full FDA approval on July 6th.
  • Full approval likely means at least $100s millions/annual revenue since Medicare will reimbursement most of the patient cost for Leqembi.
  • With the full approval, Leqembi sales should help BIIB's topline for years to come.

MRI Brain Scan of head and skull with hand pointing

haydenbird

Today, July 6, 2023, the FDA granted full approval to Esai and Biogen's (Esai/NASDAQ:BIIB) Alzheimer's Disease (AD) therapeutic, Leqembi (lecanemab) (FIG. 1). Leqembi received accelerated approval back in January 2023. But today's full approval marks a watershed moment as Leqembi is the 1st approved AD

This article was written by

