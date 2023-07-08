Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio: John And Jane's June 2023 Taxable Account Update

Summary

  • The Taxable Account generated $2,111.31 of dividend income for June 2023 compared with $1,825.40 of dividend income for June 2022.
  • The Taxable Account had a balance of $533.9K as of June 30, 2023, vs. $493.5K on June 30, 2022. The annualized cost basis yield is 5.44%.
  • Five companies in the Taxable portfolio paid increased dividends or paid a special dividend during the month of June.
  • No trades were made in June as stock prices became less attractively priced.

Graduated in 2011 with degrees in Pre-Law and Business Administration from Eastern Washington University. Completed my MBA at Whitworth University in May of 2017. Over the last decade, I have worked exclusively in the finance industry. I have acquired specialized knowledge in multiple areas, most notably, Secondary Marketing, Underwriting (specializing in subprime credit), and am currently building an Indirect Lending Program for Canopy Federal Credit Union.Started my first Roth IRA at the age of 16, but began seriously investing closer to 2011 at the age of 22. My investment strategy is largely focused on generating retirement income from dividend-paying stocks. I do not hold any professional investment licenses, but I spend a significant amount of time educating children, teenagers, and young adults on basic finance. I also specialize in cash-flow analysis for those nearing retirement or who are in retirement.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, ADM, APD, EMR, EPR, EQIX, HON, MCD, NDSN, O, RPM, T, TXN, VFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

HGERRING1
Today, 9:31 AM
@Mu
Nice update! I agree with your observation that there are not many good investment opportunities right now. I recently created some CD ladders all paying over 5% for now until things play out with the economy, Global tensions and the market. My personal opinion is things will be volatile for the next year. After that its too far out to speculate. I will be defensive with my investments for the the foreseeable future staying away from high yield looking more at dividend aristocrats for a sale. FYI I own 17 stocks from this portfolio so we share similar strategies it seems. Keep the articles coming and have a nice day!
