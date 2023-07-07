Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bain Capital Specialty Finance: The Fat 11.2% Yield Is Secured

Jul. 07, 2023 10:24 AM ETBain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.96K Followers

Summary

  • Bain Capital Specialty Finance is paying an 11.2% forward annualized dividend yield.
  • Its portfolio had a fair value of $1.12 billion at the end of its first quarter, with the BDC currently trading at a 28% discount to its NAV.
  • Net investment income for the first quarter grew by 47% over its year-ago comp and covered the most recent dividend by 132%.

Boston in Massachusetts, USA

Marcio Silva/iStock via Getty Images

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last declared a second quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share for an 11.2% forward annualized yield. This payout was in line with its prior distribution but came on

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.96K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BCSF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.