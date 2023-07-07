Frazer Harrison

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is the largest specialty beauty retailer in the US. The company offers cosmetics, fragrances, skincare products, hair care products, and beauty services like consultation or hair salons. The company enjoys a loyal following and has been outperforming the general market for a long time.

Ulta has several competitive advantages that make it a compelling investment case in a competitive, but fragmented environment.

One-of-a-kind assortment

Ulta is the only retailer that offers all price points in one location. This ranges from mass products to prestige products. Luxury is a new growth avenue the company is pushing out. Having it all in one store can cross-sell customers that wouldn't normally shop in a different price segment. Ulta says this drives a massive basket expansion opportunity, as seen in the picture below.

Basket Expansion Opportunity (Ulta Investor Presentation)

Store footprint

Ulta has a large brick-and-mortar footprint in the USA with over 1,350 locations and ambitions to increase it to 1,500-1,700 locations. The stores have a high brand value through their unified storefront and mostly in off-mall locations. Besides its company-owned stores, Ulta also cooperates with Target (TGT), where select Target stores have a small Ulta store inside the shop. This strategy brings new customers into the ecosystem and gives existing members more touchpoints with the brand. These stores have smaller, curated product assortments.

Leading digital experience

Ulta has seen strong eCommerce growth over the last five years, with a 27% CAGR. Covid, in part, fueled this, but it also speaks for the omnichannel strategy of Ulta. While brick-and-mortar remains the most important segment, omnichannel enhances customers' experience, giving them more flexibility and shopping options. According to Ulta Omnichannel, users spend 3x and shop 4x as often at Ulta. Additionally, to Omnichannel, the company also has an app that allows users to have a customized and immersive experience inside of their stores. App users reportedly spend 2x and visit 2x as often.

Best-in-class loyalty program

Ulta has a large membership program with over 40 million active members. This represents the vast majority of Ulta's sales: 95% of sales are made by members. This means that the company has almost full visibility over its customers and can customize the user experience and gain insights into the shopping behaviors of its customers.

Ulta's Value Proposition (Ulta Investor Presentation)

By the numbers

I want to highlight two fundamentals for Ulta. First, I want to highlight Ulta's track record of generating high returns on capital. Over the last decade, returns on capital were at a median of 23%, an outstanding metric. As a rule of thumb, you want returns on capital in excess of at least 2% of the company's cost of capital. At 7.7% cost of capital, Ulta has a spread of 16%. This shows how efficiently management reinvests its capital into growing its earnings.

Ulta Stellar Returns on Capital (Koyfin)

Secondly, I want to look at Ulta's capital allocation. The company primarily focuses on returning its Free Cash Flow to owners via share buybacks. The company doesn't pay a dividend and does not spend money on M&A, investments are done via CapEx. Below, you can see the last decade of buybacks for Ulta. The company spent $5.1 billion on repurchases and generated $5.27 billion in FCF over the same period, almost everything was returned to shareholders. Ulta doesn't have a very volatile stock, excluding Covid. We can see in the first chart that they usually spend more during weaker periods in the stock price. In total, the company reduced shares outstanding by 22.6%. If we divide the $5.11 billion of repurchases with the market cap of $23.4 billion, we get 21.8%. This is less than the reduction in shares outstanding and shows that management has created value with the repurchases compared to paying a dividend. They also offset $265 million in Stock-based compensation.

Ulta Buybacks (Koyfin)

Short-term pain

Ulta's stock crashed around 10% after its latest earnings report in May. The major headline was theft issues in its retail operations, which pushed margins down, causing the company to trim its full-year guidance. I believe that these circumstances are not too relevant and that they created a good buying opportunity. The sentiment still looms over the stock, but I don't think investors should weigh too heavily on it. Another risk that I see in the stock is a weaker consumer, for example, because of resuming student loan payments. While both of these risks are rather short-term/macro-oriented, over the long term the biggest potential risk I see is losing the loyalty of their customers. There are no indications for that right now, but something to keep in mind. The number of loyalty members is a good metric to track here.

Ulta looks cheap

To value Ulta, I'm using an inverse DCF model. I use a 10% discount rate and a 3% perpetual growth rate; I also calculate Owner Earnings besides normal Free cash flows. I believe that Owner Earnings are a better representation of the cash flows to owners than normal free cash flow, which several factors can easily distort:

Stock-based compensation is paid out in shares and replaces cash expenses, but it is a cost to shareholders.

Often not all of the CapEx spend is going towards maintaining the business, but rather to grow it. These investments could be cut, returned to owners, and thus added back to Owner Earnings.

Changes in net working capital can distort cash flows, so I adjust them out.

Owner Earnings = FCF - SBC + Growth Capex +/- NWC changes

Ulta Capital Expenditures (Ulta Investor Presentation)

Ulta provides a slide where they break up their CapEx plans for 2022-2024. To me, it is unclear which part should be considered Growth or Maintenance CapEx. New store investments should be regarded as growth, but the other three segments could be counted towards either. I'll use 50% of TTM CapEx as growth CapEx. The DCF model shows that Ulta is priced to grow Owner Earnings by 7% for the next five years, followed by 5% growth for five years. In the past, the company compounded EPS at 20%. Management also guided for 5-7% Sales growth and EPS growth of low double-digits due to margin expansion and buybacks. Based on this, Ulta looks to be undervalued. Last month I started a position in Ulta at around $420 and although the price ran up a bit, I still find it a compelling buy at these levels.