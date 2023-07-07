Justin Sullivan

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is a Hold. The outlook for SOFI's student loan refinancing business for both the short term and long term looks promising. But positives have already been priced in, judging by SoFi Technologies' current valuations. As such, I downgrade my rating for SOFI from a Buy previously to a Hold now on the basis that its shares are fairly valued now.

Why Has SoFi's Stock Price Gone Up This Year?

I deemed SOFI to be a "buying opportunity" considering its below peer average P/S valuations in my previous write-up for SoFi Technologies published on May 19, 2023, and the company's stock price has gone up by +64.3% (source: Seeking Alpha price data) since then. Year-to-date, SOFI's shares are up by +80.0%.

Seeking Alpha News reported earlier on May 31, 2023 that the "debt ceiling bill" has "a provision" which states that "student loan repayments will start 60 days after the last moratorium extension ends on Aug. 31, 2023." This recent development has a positive impact on SoFi Technologies' student loan refinancing business, as students seek to refinance their existing loans following the expiry of the federal student loan payment moratorium.

At Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Brokers Conference on June 7, 2023, SOFI emphasized that its "largest and most profitable business", student loan refinancing, was only operating at "25% of its capability" for three years due to the federal student loan payment moratorium. Therefore, it is easy to understand why SOFI's shares have performed exceptionally well in 2023 thus far on the back of the favorable development (moratorium expiry) relating to the company's student loan refinancing business.

SOFI Stock Key Metrics

In determining the prospects of SoFi Technologies' student loan refinancing business, there are a number of metrics to watch.

SOFI disclosed at Morgan Stanley's (MS) US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference on June 12, 2023 that it used to achieve quarterly student loan originations of approximately $1.7 billion before the federal student loan payment moratorium was initiated. In contrast, SoFi Technologies' student loan originations for the first quarter of this year was substantially lower at $525 million as indicated in its most recent quarterly earnings release.

Even in this current rising rate environment, it is likely that there will still be borrowers keen to extend their student loan tenor at higher rates to lower the monthly debt repayment burden. As such, my view is that SoFi Technologies should be able to easily double its quarterly student loan originations from the current $525 million to over $1 billion in the quarters ahead.

Furthermore, SOFI has expanded its share of the student loan refinancing market in recent years, which puts in a good position to be a significant beneficiary of the expected recovery in student loan refinancing demand. Specifically, SoFi Technologies' market share in the student loan refinancing market grew from 40% a few years ago to 60% now, as per the company's disclosures at the June 2023 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference.

What Is The Long-Term Outlook?

SOFI's outlook in the long run is pretty good. As per S&P Capital IQ's consensus data, SoFi Technologies' top line and EBITDA are expected to expand by CAGRs of +21.2% and +36.6%, respectively, for the FY 2024-2027 period.

The market's bullish expectations of SoFi Technologies' long-term financial outlook as indicated above is supported by the growth potential of the company's student loan refinancing business and its banking business, SoFi Bank.

SoFi Technologies noted at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference that the estimated Total Addressable Market or TAM for its student loan refinancing business is $200 billion. As a comparison, SOFI's trailing twelve months' revenue for the company as a whole was $1.7 billion, or less than 1% of its student loan refinancing business TAM.

Separately, SOFI revealed at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Brokers Conference in early June that its banking business is already "GAAP profitable" boasting a reasonably high "20% ROE" with expectations of adding "$2 billion" worth of deposits every quarter. As SoFi Bank's contribution to the company's overall business mix grows over time, SOFI's profitability and ROE are expected to rise going forward.

Is The Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued Now?

I think that SoFi Technologies' shares are currently fairly valued at best.

A stock is deemed to be at a fair valuation, if its earnings multiple is equal or relatively close to its expected earnings growth rate. The market values SOFI at 42.2 times EV/EBITDA as per S&P Capital IQ's valuation data, while the company's consensus FY 2024-2027 EBITDA CAGR is +36.6%. This implies that SoFi Technologies' operating earnings multiple is roughly +15% higher than EBITDA CAGR, so it is appropriate to refer to SOFI's shares as being fairly valued or just slightly overvalued.

Using another valuation method, a stock's P/B multiple is equivalent to the difference between its ROE and its perpetuity growth rate <g> dividend by the difference between its cost of equity <k> and perpetuity growth rate based on the Gordon Growth Perpetuity Formula [(ROE-g)/(r-g)]. Assuming a 8% cost of equity, a 2% perpetuity growth rate, and a ROE of 10.8% (SOFI's consensus FY 2027 ROE), the "fair" P/B valuation metric for SoFi Technologies is 1.47 times. SOFI's trailing P/B valuation multiple now is 1.46 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) or very close to the "fair" P/B ratio.

Is SOFI Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

SOFI stock is rated as a Hold now. While the prospects of SoFi Technologies' student loan refinancing business have improved significantly with recent developments confirming the expiry date for the student loan moratorium, SOFI's valuations have factored in such tailwinds to such a large extent. I view SoFi Technologies' stock as fairly valued, which justifies a Hold rating.