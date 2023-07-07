PeopleImages

The U.S. created 209,000 jobs in June, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That was below consensus (230,000) for the first time since April 2022.

It also was the smallest monthly employment advance since December 2020's negative print. Manufacturing payrolls, meanwhile, were up 7,000 while the unemployment rate moderated to 3.6% vs. 3.7% in May. Average hourly earnings were hot at up 0.4%, the highest since July last year. On a year-on-year basis, average hourly earnings were up 4.4% in June, equaling April's strong figure and easily topping estimates of up just 4.2%. Though this key figure the Fed watches to assess wage strength is down from above 5% at times last year.

Total hours worked registered strong at 34.4, above the 34.3 expectations, while the labor force participation rate was 62.6, unchanged over the past four months. The U-6 underemployment rate popped to 6.9%.

Remarkably, two-month revisions were sharply lower at -110,000 (April was revised down by 77,000, from +294,000 to +217,000 while May was revised down by 33,000, from +339,000 to +306,000) and private payrolls also came in light at just +149,000, the softest since September 2020. It turned out that the ADP Payrolls report issued earlier this week was dreadfully off base - the correlation between the monthly NFP and ADP's report is just 0.28, according to Jareon Blokland.

June Jobs Summary: A Small Headline Miss, Soft Private Payrolls, Hot YoY Average Hourly Earnings and Hours Worked

The First Monthly Headline NFP Miss Since Early 2022

U.S. Unemployment Rate Ticking Higher Following 5-Decade Lows Earlier This Year

YoY Average Hourly Earnings Now Outpacing the Inflation Rate

Education, Health Services, Government Employment Gains

Interest rates plunged, then rallied, following the data dump, ultimately inching higher as the opening bell neared. The 2-year had been near 5% in the pre-market after rising above 5.1% for a time yesterday. In the moments after the NFP was released, it was near 4.9% but then climbed back toward the 5% unchanged mark.

The 10-year rate likewise fell initially, but remains higher on the week, comfortably above 4%. Equity futures were about unchanged in the minutes following the 8:30 a.m. ET jobs report, then drifted lower. The market is coming off a massive jump in yields across the global spectrum over the last several days, but it was interesting to see rates not trade so well Thursday afternoon.

The onslaught of jobs data this week will have key implications for what Chair Powell and the rest of the FOMC do at the upcoming July 26 Fed gathering. As it stands, the expectation remains for a quarter-point hike, and there had been a rising probability of a pair of further rate rises later this year, potentially bringing the Fed Funds Rate to a target range of 5.75% to 6% if we got a third. Now, just a 2-in-5 chance of two hikes exists and a small chance is seen for three increases.

One More Hike, Then a Holding Pattern?

The rate decision, Fed statement, and Powell's press conference will all be key for U.S. large caps which have had a strong year. Let's refresh where things stand with the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) as CPI, the Fed, and corporate earnings are all now front and center following the June payrolls report this morning.

According to the issuer, the Schwab SCHX tracks as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index. This ETF is designed to be a straightforward and cost-effective investment option, offering potential tax efficiency.

The fund holds the 750 largest U.S. companies as ranked by full market capitalization, so it has more diversification compared to S&P 500 ETFs but is not as vast as total market index funds. In my opinion, it can be a solid core long-term holding in a taxable account due to its tax efficiency and a low annual expense ratio of 0.03%.

SCHX has total assets under management of more than $33.4 billion and it yields just 1.47% (TTM). Tradeability is strong with this ETF - its 30-day median bid/ask spread is just two basis points while its average daily volume is high at 1.6 million shares, according to Seeking Alpha.

SCHX: Tech Heavy, 12% in Earnings-Growers Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT)

According to data from Morningstar, SCHX has 22% of non-large-cap exposure due to it holding more than just the biggest of big domestic stocks. Factor wise, you will not find any dramatic orientations compared to the overall equity market. Priced at nearly 20 times earnings, however, it's not a cheap play, but long-term earnings growth is focused among the mega caps, so you also will get per-share profit growth with this fund. Overall, I reiterate my hold rating. I see increasing chances of a corrective move this quarter - Q3 tends to feature more volatility compared to the first half of a pre-election period.

SCHX: Portfolio and Factor Profiles

Seasonally, large-cap US stocks are about to enter a tougher stretch on the calendar. Over the last 15 years, August and September have historically been the weakest months on the calendar. Of course, after today's jobs report, we still have key CPI data on Wednesday, July 12, and then Q2 corporate earnings season gets underway at the end of next week.

SCHX: Bearish Trends in August and September Ahead

The Technical Take

SCHX recently rose above its August 2022 high. That was a strong rally, but it's key for the bulls to defend the $51 level on SCHX in order to keep the uptrend going. A decline under that price point could lead to a move toward the rising 50-day moving average and even the longer-term and rising 200-day moving average. Still, that would amount to just a 10% correction.

Notice in the chart below that the mid-$40s also is where ample volume by price comes into play, so there should be some solid cushion if the fund dips to that level. I see upside resistance near $55 - that was the high in both Q3 2021 and on a bear market rally push in April of last year.

Overall, the chart's uptrend and RSI momentum look good, the very recent lower high in the RSI is a bit concerning while long-term trend indicators are positive.

SCHX: $51 Key Support Being Tested, Rising RSI and 200DMA

The Bottom Line

Today's jobs report was the first miss since early Q2 last year and it countered the extremely hot June ADP private sector employment report issued on Wednesday morning. I have a hold rating on the SCHX ETF as we head into mid July's start of Q2 earnings season and the upcoming Fed decision date.