Jobs Market Cools, Countering ADP's Hot Employment Report, SCHX A Hold

Jul. 07, 2023 9:49 AM ETSchwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF™ (SCHX)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • The U.S. created 209,000 jobs in June, below the consensus of 230,000, marking the smallest monthly employment advance since December 2020's negative print.
  • The unemployment rate actually dropped to 3.6% from 3.7% in May, while average hourly earnings increased by 0.4%, the highest since July last year and a tick higher than expectations.
  • The jobs data will impact the Federal Reserve's decisions at the upcoming July 26 meeting, with expectations for a quarter-point hike and potential further rate rises later this year.
  • With a lofty valuation on US large-cap stocks, I reiterate my hold rating on SCHX.

Hands of business owner holding hiring sign. Businesswoman hanging hiring sign in cafe entrance. Boss advertising that hr is hiring staff. Small business owner hanging message in shop door

PeopleImages

The U.S. created 209,000 jobs in June, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That was below consensus (230,000) for the first time since April 2022.

It also was the smallest monthly employment advance since December 2020's negative print. Manufacturing payrolls, meanwhile, were

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
