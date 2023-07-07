Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Don't Focus On Jobs

Don't Focus On Jobs

Jul. 07, 2023 9:55 AM ET
Summary

  • The market has been looking for an excuse to consolidate first-half gains, and stronger-than-expected economic data is the excuse.
  • The jobs data is not as strong as perceived, but it should not be the Fed's focus when addressing inflation.
  • Excess savings has been the fuel for services inflation, and its decline will do the Fed's job for it.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »

Pink piggy banks on ascending stacks of paper currency

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We needed a pullback in the index averages to consolidate the outsized gains from the first half of this year, and stronger-than-expected economic data in combination with hawkish Fed commentary are instigating it. As expected, the incoming data

Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.

A foundation, framework and discipline for optimizing portfolio performance

Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. In addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, he is also a Leader on the new fintech platform at Follow.co.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

B
Blue Goose
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (4.32K)
Wise words, thank you Lawrence.
I also think that they will over-tighten. I think the market knows this as well.
P
Parker9
Today, 10:17 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9)
“Excess savings has been the fuel for services inflation, and its decline will do the Fed's job for it.”

Agreed. Add in student loan payments set to resume and inflation ‘should’ plummet towards year end.
GeoMade profile picture
GeoMade
Today, 10:38 AM
Premium
Comments (235)
@Parker9 why is the 30 year moving higher At over 4% into today if inflation is expected to “plummet”?

From Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan:

"I remain very concerned about whether inflation will return to target in a sustainable and timely way. And I think more-restrictive monetary policy will be needed to achieve" the Fed's inflation objective.”

Not bullish by any means to me. Not one bit.
