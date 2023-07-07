Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon Mobil: Q2 Profit Warning

Jul. 07, 2023 10:59 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)3 Comments
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Exxon Mobil issued a profit warning for Q2 due to falling natural gas prices, causing a 4% decline in the company's stock price.
  • The company's average natural gas price in the U.S. fell 52% in Q1'23, and the change in prices is expected to negatively impact Q2'23 earnings by $1.8-2.2B in the production segment.
  • The profit warning and declining natural gas prices indicate that Exxon Mobil and other petroleum companies are already in an earnings recession.
A Exxon gas station is seen with dark blue sky in the background at dusk.

JHVEPhoto

In the clearest sign yet that profits in the petroleum and natural gas business are further coming under pressure and that EPS estimates are set to continue to decline, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) issued a profit warning for Q2'23 in

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Comments (3)

Orion1963 profile picture
Orion1963
Today, 12:03 PM
Premium
Comments (1.1K)
XOM: Forward P/E 10.63
NVIDIA Forward P/E. 54.10

Yes, sell XOM and purchase something more realistically priced. 😂

XOM Headline Q1:
"ExxonMobil recorded its highest-ever earnings in the first three months of 2023."

XOM Q2:
"Sell, it's all over."

Clown World 🤡
S
Seeburto
Today, 11:28 AM
Premium
Comments (3.45K)
Almost time to nibble!
Bill West profile picture
Bill West
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (1.22K)
XOM is on sale......................BUY.....!!!
