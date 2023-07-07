metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I argue that UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is well-placed to impress investors in the second half of its fiscal year. But this story has less to do with its revenue growth rates reaccelerating and everything to do with investors once again becoming interested in companies that are already profitable and on the path towards becoming more profitable in the near term.

Before we go further, keep in mind that UiPath's fiscal and calendar years are misaligned. I'll only make reference to UiPath's fiscal year.

My hope is that by providing you with objective analysis, you'll be able to make sense of whether this investment is suitable for you.

Rapid Recap

Given that I follow UiPath closely, I was able to time this stock both on the way down and on the way up. That ability to pierce through a company to presciently determine key inflection points comes from experience.

But more important than experience is one's ability to keep an open mind and embrace new data points as they surface. I will be the first to admit that I don't make every call right.

But I believe nonetheless believe that the risk-reward here for UiPath Inc. looks compelling.

Why UiPath? Why Now?

UiPath is a robotic process automation (''RPA'') software company. It allows companies to streamline repetitive tasks through the use of bots.

These bots drive operational efficiency and free up human capital away from mundane tasks.

UiPath has a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface that allows non-technical users to design and manage automation workflows. It practically goes without saying that UiPath is designed to easily scale alongside its customer needs.

But contrary to popular belief, UiPath doesn't run generative AI for its RPA solutions. Here's a recent quote echoing this assertion.

I would say we benefit from it because we've always been focused on AI, not generative AI, but we've been focused on AI. If you look at computer vision, the work we've done with computer vision to understand how people interact with screens and things, this has allowed us to collect that data, understand that in meaningful ways, it allows us to do things and create a little bit of a moat around the RPA for certain.

My point is this: generative AI isn't the only way to make money. And I know this is blasphemy to even contemplate, but generative AI doesn't come for free.

Many companies will be forced to question just how much exposure they truly want to generative AI. Perhaps, a more measured, but less hyped perspective is that companies will run inferences on certain Large Language Models,, or LLMs, picking and choosing what aspects of LLMs make sense to use. And in that context, I suspect UiPath could use generative AI in the future.

Next, let's turn our focus to UiPath's financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Will Stabilize

UiPath is likely to exit fiscal Q4 2024 growing at 20% CAGR. But the fact of the matter is that the times when UiPath could be counted to deliver +30% CAGR are now in the rearview mirror.

However, this isn't where UiPath's story ends.

Profitability Profile Set to Improve

I argue that perhaps the single most valuable thing a company can do in this environment is to deliver a balance between growth and profitability. Growth matters, as it always does, but investors really want that growth to deliver expanding profit margins.

With this context in mind, consider this.

What you see above is that in fiscal 2023, UiPath's non-GAAP profit margins compressed by 200 basis points. Clearly, nobody wants to back a ''young growth company'' where growth is leading to margin compression. That's the opposite of what investors want to see.

Along these lines, consider what UiPath is guiding for fiscal Q2 2024. The guidance for fiscal Q2 2024 points to non-GAAP operating margins dropping to 4% from the 17% non-GAAP gross margin that UiPath reported in fiscal Q1 2024.

Again, nobody wants this from their company. What investors want is predictable growth combined with predictable profitability.

That being said, despite recognizing this less-than-optimal aspect of UiPath's investment thesis, if we look ahead to its full-year fiscal 2024, we'll see that UiPath believes that it can get to about 13% non-GAAP operating margins.

Not only is that a significant improvement from the prior year, but it would also be a strong improvement beyond the highs set in fiscal 2022 (two years ago). Furthermore, bear in mind what UiPath guided for together with its fiscal Q4 2023 results.

At the time, UiPath guided for $120 million of non-GAAP operating income. But after fiscal Q1 2024, this was its new guidance for fiscal 2024:

I will not declare that this is a game changer increase in profitability. But I'll also note that a 40% increase in expected profitability is non-insignificant either.

All in all, I believe there's a bullish investment case here.

The Bottom Line

I believe UiPath Inc. has the potential to impress investors in the second half of its fiscal year. The key factor driving investor interest is the company's profitability and its trajectory toward further profitability.

Despite not relying on generative AI for its RPA solutions, UiPath has positioned itself to scale alongside customer needs.

While its revenue growth rates may not reach previous levels, UiPath aims to deliver a balance between growth and profitability, which is highly desirable to investors.

The company's financials indicate a compression in profit margins for fiscal Q2 2024, but UiPath plans to improve its non-GAAP operating margins to around 13% for the full-year fiscal 2024, representing a significant improvement from the previous year. Altogether, I'm bullish on UiPath.