Summary

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) is a telecommunications giant that offers NOs and other clients access to its shared network infrastructure. They carry the baton forward by offering their subscribers and customers wireless voice, data, and fiber access services. I think IHS is set up to capitalize on the long-term growth of emerging markets. Rapid population and GDP growth, rising 4G and smartphone usage, and preliminary investments in 5G are all examples of these tendencies. This implies an increase in the need for both telecom services and tower capacity. That's why I'm keeping my buy recommendation on IHS stock. Since my previous recommendation, IHS is worth a lot more and my thesis centered on its largest market position and customer base played out well with the stock up ~40%. Currently, IHS continues trades at a discount compared to its competitors, a difference I believe will narrow as the company grows and its liquidity strengthens. The depreciation of the Naira, however, is a short-term headwind in my opinion.

Nigeria new FX policy impacts short-term results

Short-term, I believe the devaluation will have a negative effect on IHS's financials, while longer-term effects are less prominent due to the inherent mitigating factors that IHS has. As of 1Q23, Nigeria is the source of 81% of consolidated EBITDA and 71% of consolidated revenue for IHS. Although the vast majority of IHS's earnings from Nigeria come in the form of Naira, the firm has an FX reset mechanism in place that adjusts these earnings (55%) on a quarterly basis to account for fluctuations in the value of hard currencies like the US dollar. Therefore, these FX resets should allow IHS to compensate for the currency devaluation that occurred on June 14. Nevertheless, considering that the majority of IHS' Nigerian leases have their next FX reset date scheduled for July 1, there remains a vulnerability for IHS to bear the complete consequences of the currency devaluation during the period of two weeks from June 14, when the devaluation took place, until the conclusion of the quarter on June 31. I expect this to be a one-time event with no repeat, as most of the rent IHS receives in Nigeria will likely update on July 1 to reflect the current FX rates for the next quarter. But the other 45% of IHS's Nigerian revenue is vulnerable to the devaluation and is not protected in any way. However, it is worth noting that IHS does have yearly escalators linked to the local Consumer Price Index for these revenues. This is important because significant devaluations in local currency tend to lead to increased inflation, particularly in nations heavily dependent on imports. Hence, depreciation of the Naira may cause higher inflation over time, which is good news for IHS' local CPI-linked escalators, in my opinion.

Positive impact from the new policy

I expect the devaluation to have a positive impact on IHS’ balance sheet form a net debt perspective. While the cash balance will be worth lesser in USD terms, the value of IHS’ debt balance in Nigerian Naira is also worth lesser in USD terms as well. As a result, on an absolute basis, the net debt has gone down, which I see as a positive thing. Additionally, I think the new FX policy will help investors evaluate the volatility and movement of the Naria FX rate, which has been difficult due to the large differences between the official and parallel FX rates for the Naira. With this issue gone, I expect valuation to reflect this as more investors are more confident in investing in the stock (ie liquidity improve).

Valuation

I believe the new FX policy will enable IHS to close its valuation gap against peers, as it continues to trade at the lowest valuation among emerging market tower peers. IHS currently trades at 3x forward EBITDA, which is a stark difference vs peers in the range of mid-single digits to as high as 12x forward EBITDA. Given IHS strong market position, competitive advantage, and presence in large and growing markets (which is similar to peers), the discount does not make sense to me. The reasons I can think of to justify this is the FX issue, which when removed, should drive more liquidity into the stock as investors that shun away from the stock are likely to return. I suppose IHS could rerate to 5x EBITDA (the lowest of the 4) and IHS will have an EV of 12 billion, or 8 billion in market cap ($23 per share).

Risks

There is a great need for data in emerging markets, but no foolproof strategy for ensuring its quick adoption. Adoption by the general public may take much longer. If IHS overestimated and front-loaded its CAPEX, it could lead to periods of low FCF, causing investors' concern.

Also, IHS is compensated in the local currency of the countries in which it operates. The conversion of subsidiaries' financial results into US dollars for group reporting purposes, as well as the exchange rates applied to customer contracts, can be affected by the fluctuating FX market.

Conclusion

I continue to believe that IHS is well-positioned to capitalize on the long-term growth of emerging markets. The company offers essential services in regions experiencing rapid population and GDP growth, increasing 4G and smartphone usage, and preliminary investments in 5G. Despite the short-term headwind of the Naira depreciation, I maintain a buy recommendation on IHS stock. The company's FX reset mechanism helps mitigate the currency devaluation, and yearly escalators linked to the local Consumer Price Index provide additional protection. The new FX policy is also expected to have a positive impact on IHS' net debt and improve liquidity. With the removal of the FX issue, I anticipate the valuation gap against peers to close.