Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IHS Holdings: New Nigeran FX Policy Is Not As Bad As It Seems

Jul. 07, 2023 11:16 AM ETIHS Holding Limited (IHS)
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
409 Followers

Summary

  • IHS Holdings seems well-positioned to capitalize on the growth of emerging markets, offering essential services in regions experiencing rapid population and GDP growth, and increasing 4G and smartphone usage.
  • Despite the short-term negative impact of the Naira depreciation, IHS's FX reset mechanism and yearly escalators linked to the local Consumer Price Index help mitigate the currency devaluation.
  • The new FX policy is expected to have a positive impact on IHS's net debt and improve liquidity, potentially closing the valuation gap against peers.

High Voltage Electric Power Lines At Sunset

imaginima

Summary

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) is a telecommunications giant that offers NOs and other clients access to its shared network infrastructure. They carry the baton forward by offering their subscribers and customers wireless voice, data, and fiber access services. I think

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
409 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.