photobyphm

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is one of the largest telecom companies, with a market capitalization of more than $150 billion. The company's share price has dropped 40% since its pre-rising interest rate peak, pushing its dividend yield to 7%. As we'll see throughout this article, Verizon is a valuable investment opportunity at this time.

Verizon Q1 Performance

Verizon has had continued strength in its performance with its Q1 performance.

Verizon Investor Presentation

The company increased total postpaid phone gross adds to 2.4 million for the quarter. That's 5.3% YoY growth in its growth rate. The company has continued to see consumer wireless and prepaid net adds remain negative. However, that's at a much lower rate of losses than the postpaid phone adds, as net subscribers continue to increase.

The company's cash flow from operations increased by $1.5 billion YoY to $8.3 billion. At the same time, the company's broadband net adds were the highest in over a decade at more than 400K. Continued cash flow generation and business performance will enable continued growth in the company's business.

Verizon Cash Flow

At the end of the day, the number that matters is the company's cash flow and how it spends it.

Verizon Investor Presentation

The company saw its revenue decline slightly YoY to $32.9 billion. The impact on this was a decline in the company's wireless equipment revenue, while services / other revenue has remained strong. The company's wireless service revenue has continued to grow slightly, at 3% YoY, helping the company's overall business to perform.

The company earned $11.9 billion in adjusted EBITDA with a 36.2% margin. The company's $1.2 EPS declined 11.1% YoY, giving the company a single digit P/E and showing its financial strength.

Verizon Investor Presentation

The company's capital expenditures remain expensive and it focuses on growing its business. The company earned $2.3 billion in free cash flow ("FCF") post interest expenditures and paid $2.7 billion in dividends. It has $152.9 billion in total debt and $129.8 billion in net unsecured debt. The company has decreased its debt slightly, but it still has a big debt problem.

The future of Verizon is on its ability to maintain high CFFO while keeping capital expenditures low. The company's spending has been high in recent years to catch up. The company's estimated capital expenditures for 2024 are estimated to be $17 billion, or just over $4 billion per quarter. That would imply $15 billion in annualized FCF.

That's a double-digit FCF yield supported by continued growth. It's also enough to cover the 7% dividend. Additional debt pay downs could save the company billions in interest expenditures towards FCF.

Dish, Amazon, and T-Mobile Risks

Verizon's strength comes from its dominant market positioning in a capital intensive industry. However, it faces two major sources of growing competition that can hurt the pricing power of its oligopoly.

The first is T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS). T-Mobile is already the largest 5G company by area coverage, the byproduct of many good initial decisions. It also doesn't have the same shareholder return obligations of AT&T (T) and Verizon. The company's FCF is minimal and that enables it to invest massively in the business. It might be super profitable for shareholders but it hurts prices.

The second is DISH Network (DISH) and Amazon (AMZN). Dish is working to invest and build up its 5G portfolio, and it has a much wealthier sponsor with Amazon. Dish has been supported by a potential plan to sell plans through Amazon. Amazon has the ability to buy Dish. A fourth competitor could hurt margins by substantially more.

Conclusion

Verizon's share price has dropped back to the 2008-2010 levels. The company's dividend yield is now up to 7%. At the same time, the company's P/E ratio has dropped to single digits. The company still has massive cash flow potential, but capital spending remains incredibly high. However, that capital expenditures is expected to go down.

We expect Verizon's FCF to increase going forward. We also expect the company to put that FCF towards debt, enabling FCF to increase further. That combination makes Verizon Communications Inc. stock a valuable long-term investment. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.