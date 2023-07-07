Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verizon's Share Price Collapse Is A Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity

Jul. 07, 2023 11:17 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)4 Comments
The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Verizon Communications Inc.'s share price has dropped by 40%. That's pushed the company's dividend yield to 7%.
  • The company does have some black swan risk, but we feel it's overplayed given the massive capital requirements of the industry.
  • The market is undervaluing the upcoming collapse in capital expenditures and the resulting free cash flow impact on shareholder returns.
  • The Retirement Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

April 18, 2018 - New York City, USA. Verizon store located in Manhattan.

photobyphm

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is one of the largest telecom companies, with a market capitalization of more than $150 billion. The company's share price has dropped 40% since its pre-rising interest rate peak, pushing its dividend yield to 7%. As we'll see

You Only Get 1 Chance To Retire, Join The #1 Retirement Service

The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns. 

Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!

Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.

Only 4% of Americans Are Taking Advantage of This Smart Retirement Move | The Motley Fool

We provide:

  • Model portfolios to generate high retirement cash flow. 
  • Deep-dive actionable research.
  • Recommendation spreadsheets and option strategies.  

Click for our discounted 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
31.19K Followers
The #1 Service for Retirement Success, Actionable Ideas + Model Portfolios!

#1 ranked author by returns: 

https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/the-value-portfolio


The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies across a variety of sectors looking for alpha wherever it is to maximize reader returns.


Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):

Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.


My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

H
Hans Schotterradler
Today, 11:56 AM
Premium
Comments (110)
I added to my position last Friday. I'm thinking we're near the bottom and the dividend is rather safe.
YonduDontar profile picture
YonduDontar
Today, 11:54 AM
Comments (464)
Sry, but no. This is a garbage stock.
U
User 25413
Today, 11:52 AM
Comments (196)
The main tool in VZ's chest for revenue growth is raising rates. That's not a solid business plan when there's growing competition. FWA helps some, fiber growth is minimal, Private 5G isn't panning out as expected - still dealing with legacy losses and not much effort in consumer mobile retention. T at least has fiber momentum and making efforts with consumer mobile retention (though more legacy losses). TMUS has fairly decent growth given stagnant industry, no legacy losses and rumblings of beating expectations next report.

VZ stock might reach $40 at some point if stars align but their biz strategy spells stagnation for the most part and maybe that's OK for income investors as long as they can support the divvy. However Mr Market reacts mainly to phone subs every Q whether warranted or not and that does not favor VZ stock.
P
PortguyofVA
Today, 12:29 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (256)
@User 25413 Bought at 35. 40 in next couple years easy target. 14%+ return per year not bad.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.