Ceri Breeze

A Full Employment Recession

A full employment recession might seem like a paradox, but the truth is that this is becoming a baseline scenario for some of the top Wall Street players. In fact, last year in 2022 when the US GDP had two negative quarters of growth, The Wall Street Journal questioned whether that was a full employment recession. The 2022 "recession" was due to inventory adjustment, but the current situation closely resembles an actual full employment recession - and that's a nightmare scenario for stocks.

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, actually thinks that the US economy could possibly be in a full employment recession. Here's a LinkedIn post from Wei Li, Global Chief Investment Strategist at BlackRock, about three weeks ago, when she stated that the US economy is in a recession, based on the real GDI data:

LinkedIn

And here is the Wei Li LinkedIn post from last week, when she specifically states that the "labor shortage" could create an unusual situation of Full Employment Recession.

LinkedIn

Note, Wei Li points to the fact that the GDP data is still pointing to a strong US economy, while the GDI data is pointing to a recession, and calls this a "statistical discrepancy."

Nevertheless, the Fed is also concerned about the same thing - the GDP/GDI statistical discrepancy. Here's the quote from the most recent Fed minutes from June 14 FOMC meeting:

In their discussion of economic activity, several participants pointed out that recent GDP readings had been stronger than expected earlier in the year, while gross domestic income (GDI) readings had been weak. Of those who noted the discrepancy between GDP and GDI, most suggested that economic momentum may not be as strong as indicated by the GDP readings. In discussing that possibility, a couple of these participants also cited the recent subdued growth in aggregate hours worked.

Are We in a Recession?

So, the key question is whether the US economy is currently in a recession. It's very difficult to measure economic activity over the short term, and sometimes due to different data sources and different methodologies, we could come to a conflicting answer.

Real Gross Domestic Income

Let's look at the real Gross Domestic Income - GDI - data. It shows a decline of 3.3% in Q4 2022 and a decline of 1.8% in Q1 2023. So, that's a GDI recession. If you look at the historical chart below, the current magnitude of GDI contraction has always been consistent with a recession and perfectly fits the GDI-shaded areas recessions.

FRED

The real GDI is calculated based on the total income collected by all participants in the economy, while real GDP is estimated as the total production/consumption of all players in the economy. These two measures should be equal, since Income = Investment.

Government tax receipts

So, let's look at the current federal government tax receipts. The chart below shows that the government collected 5.1% less in taxes in Q1 2023. More importantly, historically, similar contractions in government tax receipts have always been associated with recessions, as the chart below shows. Why? Lower corporate profits, smaller tax base...

FRED

Corporate profits

The chart below confirms that corporate profits also decreased by 5.1% in Q1 2023. Also, historically corporate profits decline in recessions, although there have been periods when corporate profits decline without a recession, like in 1987 or 1998 (in both cases stock market sharply dropped).

FRED

So, based on this data, we have likely entered a recession in Q1 2023. However, the labor market remains very tight, with the historically low 3.6% unemployment rate, in addition to nearly 10M job openings. Thus, we might be in a Full Employment Recession - which would be a unique situation, this has never happened before.

Why is this a Nightmare Scenario?

Usually, as the economy enters a recession, the Fed starts easing monetary policy, which provides a foundation for a new growth cycle. Note, the Fed has a dual mandate: 1) full employment and 2) a stable 2% inflation. So, at the onset of a recession, the Fed changes the focus from inflation to unemployment.

Thus, historically the Fed had been able to lower interest rates during a recession because usually 1) the unemployment rate spikes, and 2) the core inflation falls.

However, in the current situation the economy is obviously slowing, if not in a recession, but the labor market remains tight. As a result, the core inflation remains sticky at a level well above the 2% target.

Thus, even though the economy could be in a recession, the Fed is forced to continue to tighten the monetary policy as inflation is still very high and the unemployment rate is very low.

As a result, the current recession will be much longer and deeper than the previous recessions. Specifically, currently, we are in a full employment recession, but the Fed will not stop hiking and/or keeping the monetary policy restrictive until the unemployment rate increases - or until the full employment recession transitions to a classical high unemployment recession. This process will be extra painful and the transition will be long.

What's the Fed's target unemployment rate? The Fed thinks it's 4.5%, but that assumes that core inflation will fall to 2% at that level of unemployment. It's possible that 4.5% is still very low, and still close to full employment, and to get inflation down to 2%, the unemployment rate might need to exceed 6%.

Investment Implications

The stock market really cares about two things: 1) Earnings growth, and 2) low interest rates.

The fact is, as previously shown, that corporate earnings have been decreasing - we are definitely in an earnings recession. That's bad news for the stock market.

The fact also is that interest rates have increased. This is a problem for the stock market for two reasons: 1) The present value of future earnings is smaller due to the higher discount rate, and 2) the investors now have an alternative to stock by getting a generous 5%-plus risk-free rate in the money market.

Further, given the possibility that the Fed still needs to increase interest rates, which is likely to prolong and deepen the recession, corporate earnings are likely to continue dropping. Generally, the graph above shows that earnings drop about 20% in a recession - in the current situation it could be more than 20% closer to 30% drop in earnings.

So, obviously, the higher-longer and resulting deep recession (and the deep drop in earnings) is a nightmare scenario for stocks.

What does it mean specifically for S&P 500 (SP500)? If the S&P 500 earnings peaked in Q42022 at $211, the 20%-30% would put them down to the $150-170 range.

Further, the PE ratio is a function of interest rates and expected growth. Given the current situation, there's no reason to price the earnings above the 14-15 level, which puts the fair value of S&P 500 at the 2200-2500 range. This is about a 50% drop from the current level, nothing unusual given the 2008 example.

Now, BlackRock is telling the clients that the Fed is likely to allow higher inflation, above the 2% target. Obviously, this would limit the stock market's downside. The Fed pause in June suggests that the Fed could allow higher inflation. But at this point, this is not my baseline scenario, since this could de-anchor the long-term inflationary expectations.

The June payroll report is not helping either, particularly the 0.4% increase in wage growth, and the increase in the hours worked, both pointing to a sticky core inflation and supporting my outlook.