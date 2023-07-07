Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why The Market Is Likely Wrong About Cassava Sciences, Again

Jul. 07, 2023 11:24 AM ETCassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)BIIB, LLY14 Comments
Summary

  • Cassava stock crashed in reaction to top-line data from a Phase 2 trial.
  • Both treatment and placebo groups showed little decline on a cognitive test.
  • Market doesn’t realize patient and design characteristics differ from past studies.

Group of Senior Retirement Friends Happiness Concept

Rawpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Previous coverage on Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) listed the ongoing main bear theses: 1) management spins clinical trial results as being positive, 2) simufilam doesn't have a credible mechanism of action (MOA), and 3) Cassava gets plenty of bad press. Accordingly, market response

CSI is a pharmacist using expertise in the biotechnology sector to bring Alpha to your portfolio, with Buys/Strong Buys averaging 30% gains (as of June 16, 2023) since September 2022. CSI's favored investing strategy is near-term, driven by binary events such as clinical trial results, FDA Advisory Committee meetings, and PDUFA dates (approvals), but also formulary placement and prescription trends. These writings should not be considered financial advice or the sole basis for investment decisions. CSI has worked across the spectrum from very small independent and hospital pharmacies to the some of the largest retail corporations and medical centers in the nation, as well as experience in specialty, correctional, and mail order settings. Prior to a career in healthcare, CSI worked 12 years in the highest-level IT specialist position at a top state employer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAVA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (14)

S
SAVAFORLIFE
Today, 12:04 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (6)
Excellent review and reality check. Thank you
C
Careless Investor
Today, 11:28 AM
Comments (1.94K)
I think the market got this right.

Results aren’t significant, they say so in the release. Some of the Twitter folks go into detail, but the key is it’s not even on the border of significance due to the variability:
twitter.com/...

It’s not a meaningful result, you simply can’t draw any conclusions on efficacy. If the drug was incredible like early data suggested, this isn’t a likely outcome. But it’s the outcome.

Not to mention the inclusion in this trial isn’t a random sample, and they did post-hoc analysis of the data to get this finding at all.

At this point you can only claim with data that the drug is pretty safe. As for efficacy, the company itself disclaims that for good reason. But they count on authors like you to pump it for them regardless.
Clinically Sound Investor profile picture
Clinically Sound Investor
Today, 11:33 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (620)
@Careless Investor I mentioned that. Results aren't significant "between groups". I look at like, if simufilam was placebo, both groups would go down big. But they didn't, especially not compared to other drug trials.
C
Careless Investor
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (1.94K)
@Clinically Sound Investor I’ll edit to clarify that.

you should read some of the conversations by statisticians not affiliated with the company. These results aren’t interpretable to a conclusion, and you are trying to draw conclusions.
Clinically Sound Investor profile picture
Clinically Sound Investor
Today, 11:44 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (620)
@Careless Investor Conclusions about what exactly? Statisticians only opine about the results, which say the two groups aren't different. I went with that, and beyond that to the big picture. Cognitive decline didn't go down much, certainly not when compared to other drugs, or worse, other placebo groups.
