UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is an ambitious player in the world of work automation, intent on making its mark in the burgeoning automation marketplace. It's seeking to achieve this by developing a platform that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to assist businesses in their quest to automate processes and enhance operational efficiency at an impressive speed.

Drawing on its origins in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), UiPath has grown into a comprehensive automation platform, incorporating three key components: Discovery, Automate, and Operate. Discovery comprises elements like process mining, task mining, and communication mining to improve our understanding of email content, customer sentiment, and chat dialogues. Automate covers everything from low-code/no-code environments to workflow management, app creation, and a studio for developers keen on building automation bots. Finally, Operate takes care of automation management, comprising features such as document and text understanding and a test suite that bridges the gap between automations and testing for rapid scaling and notable differentiation.

It's worth noting that RPA bots have wider implications within an organization, not just within finance departments. Indeed, they can be utilized to automate routine tasks across multiple sectors, yielding impressive results. To name a few, Generali was able to save €80 million by employing UiPath Automation for claims processing, while New York State successfully processed 1.2 million COVID-related claims. Other companies like Dentsu (OTCPK:DNTUF), Ernst & Young, and Uber (UBER) also turned to UiPath to automate tasks and enhance security measures. The company has been especially successful in banking, insurance, financial services, and healthcare industries.

UiPath's market strategy includes an appealing package of resources for its partners, from global system integrators to regional allies. This approach has facilitated broader reach and scale, and aided customers in establishing their own automation programs. A case in point is EY, who has been working with UiPath to help North Carolina leverage Document Understanding and expand automation initiatives beyond those driven solely by the COVID pandemic. In a strategic move, UiPath is transitioning smaller clients to distribution partners, freeing up its sales teams to concentrate on larger, more lucrative opportunities. Partners like Capgemini and Ingram Micro have seen their automation programs flourish, extending their reach during the past quarter and delivering UiPath's top-tier capabilities to their clients.

Competition

In the arena of Robotic Process Automation, UiPath finds itself well positioned. Its unique selling point lies in the breadth of its platform, which includes user-interface automation, process mining, task mining, and communication mining. In relation to Microsoft (MSFT), UiPath enjoys a fruitful partnership with them, standing as their favored enterprise automation platform. While Microsoft does offer Power Automate as part of Office 365, enterprises seeking to scale often turn to UiPath's more holistic solution.

UiPath's cloud-based bots match the capability of their on-site versions, adhering to a policy that lets customers choose the deployment method that best fits their needs. Smaller clients lean towards the cloud, while regulated financial institutions tend to favor on-premise solutions. UiPath's on-premise version can even be run within a cloud setting like AWS, Google, or Azure. Their Azure-built product can operate within a sovereign cloud, satisfying the specific data requirements of governmental entities.

The cloud model is favored for several reasons, including scalability, security, and flexibility. It eliminates the need for server management, making it more straightforward to scale up operations. As time goes by, we may see a growing preference for cloud deployments, given their ease, speed, and simplicity compared to on-premise solutions.

Speaking of technology and product pipeline, UiPath has spent a significant chunk of the past half-decade investing heavily in AI, building a robust R&D unit around it. They have a very good AI in computer vision for understanding application interfaces. They believe advancements in generative AI will catalyze the adoption of their platform and broaden access to automation creation. Their goal is to continue incorporating generative AI across their platform.

UiPath champions an open platform ethos, holding the view that automation thrives when it's integrated with diverse applications and business systems. This is demonstrated in their ongoing collaboration with OpenAI. They have plans to preview their GPT connector, which would enable users of their low-code development tools to employ GPT for content generation within automations. This opens up a wide array of use cases where customers can leverage software robots to write content and formulate responses.

AI is employed to construct large language models for features like Document Understanding and Communications Mining, capabilities acquired with Re:infer. These models can interpret customer sentiment across millions of emails annually, reducing manual processing, client attrition, and enhancing customer experience.

Scheduled for later this year, Clipboard AI will use large language models to intelligently transfer data between documents, spreadsheets, and applications. By understanding content structures, Clipboard AI eliminates repetitive tasks such as copy-pasting, thereby increasing efficiency for knowledge workers.

Go-To-Market Strategy

The recent Analyst Day was a stage for announcing a host of new product innovations, such as platform pricing, low-code/no-code capabilities, workflow engines, and API management. These additions are designed to complement UiPath's mainstay RPA platform. They are key elements in the creation of an automation platform, and they are poised to fuel the growth of customer revenue.

These products are seamlessly integrated into a shared environment, allowing customers to choose the processes they want to. Companies like Generali and Orange that have effectively adopted these innovations have established an ongoing cycle of process enhancement and automation over time.

There's a growing interest among companies to simplify their technology stack by consolidating multiple specialized solutions into a single, comprehensive platform. UiPath's business platform fits this bill, reducing the complexity of handling a multitude of vendor products.

Moreover, UiPath has been actively cooperating with global systems integrators such as E&Y, Capgemini, Accenture, and Deloitte, given that automation is gaining significant traction in these organizations. Collaborating with these heavyweight partners bolsters UiPath's relationships with Global 2000 companies and enhances its standing in the upper echelons of these organizations.

While the SaaS component of the business model is currently relatively small, any obstacles in its path are not anticipated to pose significant problems. One of the newer offerings, UiPath's Automation Cloud with robots, is set to grow as the company expands its SaaS operations. Though small, the SaaS segment is expanding, with the last quarter witnessing triple-digit year-over-year growth. Looking ahead, the adoption of cloud bots is projected to see an upswing in the coming years.

Financials, Valuation and Risks

The company showcases a modest cash burn rate, hovering around $60 million annually. Company leadership has stated no significant plans for workforce expansion, which suggests a probable continued decrease in cash burn as the company scales up. Boasting a current ratio exceeding 4 and virtually no debt, the company stands on a firm financial footing to navigate the upcoming years.

The company charted a 47% growth trajectory in 2022.

Author's computations based on UiPath's financials

The benefits of scaling become apparent when we compare the cost structure, adjusted for stock-based compensation, against figures from previous years. What we see here is the company spreading out its costs as it expands. This clear signal from the management team indicates their confidence in the high scalability of the business, as reflected in the long-term margin profile they've made public.

The projected income statement for the company by FY 2026 is shown below. If the company successfully scales operations to reach these metrics, it could command a valuation north of $36, implying an annual return exceeding 30%.

Author's computations

Of course, this thesis isn't without its risks. The major risk hinges on the possibility that the company might need to continue driving revenue growth and the projected long-term margin profile may not materialize as expected, while the cash burn rate, rather than dwindling, might continue to rise. In such a scenario, future dilution may exceed current projections.

The parameters for this investment thesis are clear, and it appears feasible for us to keep an eye on this company to ascertain whether or not it's progressing in line with its long-term profile expectations. If it is, then I would argue this company is one of the most compelling opportunities around for capitalizing on the automation/AI trend.