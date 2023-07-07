Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
4% Yield And Undervalued: Why American Electric Power Is A Utility Gem

Leo Nelissen
Summary

  • American Electric Power is a strong utility stock with a healthy balance sheet, consistent dividend growth, and a business model focused on future earnings growth through investments in renewables and decarbonization.
  • AEP is expected to invest $40 billion in a mix of distribution and transmission assets and renewables between 2023 and 2027, with a goal to reduce Scope 1 emissions by 80% by 2030 and 95% by 2040.
  • Thanks to a 10% drop in share price year-to-date, AEP is a compelling opportunity for long-term dividend investors.

Green renewable energy concept with stock market data graph processing over wind generator turbines and solar panels

Introduction

During the start of the pandemic, I was a shareholder in the American Electric Power Company (NASDAQ:AEP). Later that year, I restructured my portfolio. While I do not regret having bought any of the stocks I own, not keeping

Leo Nelissen
Comments (6)

VoiceofSanitySometimes
Today, 12:25 PM
I own a bunch and have for years. 10 year CAGR (assuming div reinvest) of 10.6%. Not bad for a ute.

That said, earning 3.8% on it while money market pays nearly 5% is no bargain.

This stock will explode to back over $100 when the Fed heads us back to ZIRP; the question is when that will be.
pdrozin
Today, 12:01 PM
Well done, thank you!
Leo Nelissen
Today, 12:17 PM
@pdrozin The pleasure is all mine!
sd55
Today, 11:39 AM
@Leo Nelissen Thanks for the update Leo. I am a long-term holder, central Ohio AEP rate payer, and continue to be a buyer of AEP stock at or below $83 / 4%+ yield.
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:46 AM
@sd55 My pleasure! Enjoy your weekend!
dbchambers
Today, 12:13 PM
@sd55 Long term holder as well. Buying shares for my daughter and granddaughter monthly.
