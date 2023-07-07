Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Roblox: Growing Up

Jul. 07, 2023 11:29 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)
Summary

  • Roblox is introducing experiences designed for users aged 17 and above, aiming to attract a more mature demographic; previously, it only supported experiences for users aged nine and up.
  • The company is also developing AI tools to enhance content creation, which is expected to broaden the creator funnel and strengthen Roblox's community of user-generated content creators.
  • Reflecting on these developments, I fine tune my 2030 assumptions; and I now calculate a fair implied target price for RBLX equal to $78.11.

Roblox Developer Conference 2019

Ian Tuttle

"Growing Up", defined as attracting a more mature age group of gamers, has long been a core ambition of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). And reflecting on the company's latest announcement of introducing experiences specifically designed for 17+ users, paired with

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.65K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RBLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advise.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

