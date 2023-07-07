Ian Tuttle

"Growing Up", defined as attracting a more mature age group of gamers, has long been a core ambition of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). And reflecting on the company's latest announcement of introducing experiences specifically designed for 17+ users, paired with the success of sophisticated content such as "Roblox Frontlines" and "Roblox BattleBots", I argue the ambition is finally taking shape.

While projecting Roblox's fundamentals into the future is a very imprecise exercise, give the company's growth considerations, I fine tune my expectations for RBLX through 2025; and I now calculate a fair implied target price of $78.11/ share.

Roblox will allow 17+ rated experiences...

Following Roblox's press release in May teasing the company's "vision for all ages", on June 20th Roblox published an announcement stating that the company is now allowing the publication of content specifically designed for users aged 17 and above. Previously, Roblox has only supported experiences for users aged nine and up, users aged 13 and up, as well as some unrestricted content "for all ages".

Notably, the age group of 17 to 24 constitutes 22% of Roblox's community, seeing a 35% YoY increase in daily active users within this demographic during the first quarter 2023 (latest reporting reference). Accordingly, Roblox said that…

[...] as a natural evolution, we're now allowing creators to make content specifically for this audience

The new offerings for users aged 17+ will roll out in the coming weeks.

...with "violence, blood or crude humour"

Under the new 17+ content umbrella, users will have access to storylines containing elements such as "violence, romantic themes, depictions of blood and alcohol, [as well as] moderately crude humor".

We want Roblox to simulate and even go beyond what's possible in the real world. For example, when a family attends a sporting event, there's something at the stadium for everyone to do ... ... but some of these areas may be off-limits for young people. As they get older, though, they'll be able to access those areas, and we want to replicate that dynamic on Roblox

Roblox Press Release

To ensure age verification, users must undergo a process where they upload both a selfie and a photo of their government-issued ID.

... supported by innovation and AI technology

Roblox's push to attract users aged 17+ is closely correlated to the company's ambition to create a more realistic and immersive gaming environment. In that context, the company is preparing for a few exciting product launches later this year, including: (i) A complete transition to a limited items economy, (ii) Real-time facial recognition, (iii) Broader motion capture capabilities, (iv) Dynamic heads, (v) User-generated content avatar bodies, and (vi) Immersive advertising.

Referencing Roblox's innovation pipeline, it is also worth noting that the company is reportedly experimenting with the potential of generative AI. In that context, CTO Daniel Sturman commented that Roblox is actively testing opportunities to leverage this technology to benefit game developers.

With the advent of generative AI techniques, however, we are seeing an opportunity to revolutionize creation on the platform, both by augmenting Roblox Studio to make creation dramatically faster and easier, and also by enabling every user on Roblox to be a creator. As we all know, generative AI learns the underlying patterns and structures of data and generates new content, such as images, audio, code, text, 3D models, or other forms of media, that have not been seen before. With a dramatic acceleration in these tools' effectiveness for everyday content creation, this technology is at an inflection point. It now has the capability to capture the creator's intent, provide a broad range of digital editing capabilities, help create the content, and allow for fast iteration. We have already heard from Roblox creators about how they are using this technology to create. However, these off-the-shelf AI systems are not integrated with our platform and they often do not produce "Roblox ready" output that requires substantial follow on work from a creator. We see an incredible opportunity to build generative AI tools and APIs focused on Roblox.

Similarly, in a recent interview with the Verge, Roblox CEO Dave Bazucki said:

We started rolling out more creation-type AI, so both material generation and code generation, but there's so much opportunity here

Needless to say, the adoption of AI tools is expected to have a profound effect on broadening the creator funnel, ultimately strengthening Roblox's community of user-generated content creators, the platform's most valuable asset.

Overall, I argue that Roblox's push to allow more mature content, paired with the ability to leverage AI tools for content creation, will bring in a more diverse group of developers, which naturally attracts more DAUs on the backdrop of content breadth and depth. An early example of what the Roblox platform may look like 2-3 years from now is, in my opinion, the game "Roblox Frontlines" -- a title that has frequently been compared to Call of Duty.

Valuation Update: Raise TP To $63.60

I have previously assumed that Roblox will likely have about 325 million daily active users by 2030, and I estimated a bookings and ad revenues of $50/DAU, with a 24% profit margin (in line with tech and gaming companies).

However, if Roblox' push into 17+ experiences is as successful as I project it to be, then the 325 million DAU could likely understate the platform's 2030 potential by at least 100-125 million gamers, reflecting on >3 billion active video gamers worldwide. Moreover, if Roblox successfully attracts more mature gamers, there is also an argument to be made that the $50/DAU is underestimating monetization potential, because 17+ gamers likely come with a richer wallet.

Fine-tuning my expectations for Roblox through 2030, I now raise my 2030 DAUs estimate to 425 million, and I raise my monetization estimate to $55/DAU. However, I continue to anchor on a 24% net profit margin, as well as a 3.5% terminal growth rate projection. Based on these assumptions, I now calculate a fair implied target price of $78.11/share.

Author's Estimates & Calculations

I understand that my valuation model is highly dependent on the 2030 DAU and monetization/DAU variables. Accordingly, investors who argue for different assumptions may find the sensitivity table enclosed (column = DAU, row = monetization/DAU).

Author's Estimates & Calculations

Risks

As I see it, there has been no major risk-updated since I have last covered RBLX stock. Thus, I would like to highlight what I have written before:

First, Roblox has a history of writing losses-and still is. That said, there is no guarantee that the company will reach operating profitability as expected for late 2023-or ever. Second, Roblox's value thesis is in the future, which is speculative. Estimating a company's operations and business fundamentals for multiple years is highly difficult and imprecise. Third, Roblox's appeal is supported by the hype surrounding the metaverse. That said, the metaverse might develop at a much slower pace than expected, as VR/AR and 5G development and adoption slows. Or in general, the metaverse (the VR digital experience) might turn out less impressive than expected. Fourth, much of Roblox's current share price volatility is driven by investor sentiment towards risk and growth assets. Thus, investors should expect price volatility even though Roblox's business outlook remains unchanged.

Conclusion

Roblox is growing up - the company has announced a plan to introduce experiences exclusively designed for users aged 17 and above, aiming to attract a more mature community of gamers. Moreover, the company is also developing AI tools to enhance content creation, which is expected to broaden the creator funnel and strengthen Roblox's community of user-generated content creators. Reflecting on Roblox's growth push, I fine tune my 2030 assumptions; and I now calculate a fair implied target price for RBLX equal to $78.11.