hapabapa

In February, I thought that the outlook for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was good for 2023, after BMY had seen a pullback in share price, alongside more big pharma names. The company was hit by the loss of exclusivity of Revlimid, although it has some new growth engines showing up.

Amidst a non-demanding earnings multiple and an improving balance sheet, appeal should be seen and improving, even if no top line growth was seen.

This process should continue for a few more quarters, as stabilization, or a small growth in sales, is desired, as the company will face more exclusivity issues later this decade.

Creating Some Perspective

Bristol-Myers has seen a massive transformation since it acquired Celgene in 2019 in a massive $90 billion deal, creating a powerhouse with $37 billion in sales, EBIT of $16 billion and a pro forma net debt load of $52 billion.

At the time a stock trading in the $40s, appeal was seen with earnings seen at $5 per share, as synergies and reduced leverage had the potential to grow these earnings and create quite a compelling situation.

That materialized, as shares rose to the $60-$70 mark in 2021 as the company sold its Otezla rights in a $13 billion deal to peer Amgen (AMGN). Following this deal and improved earnings power, the company quickly resorted to dealmaking again. After all, 2020 sales of $42 billion came in far ahead of the pro forma sales numbers communicated at the time of the Celgene deal, with earnings advancing to $6 per share, and net debt being down to $30 billion.

On the back of this momentum, the company acquired MyoKardia in a $13 billion deal in 2020 in order to get its hands on chronic heart disease drug mavacamten. Strong momentum in 2021 made that sales rose another 9% to $46 billion, with adjusted earnings improving to $7.50 per share. The trio of Revlimid, Eliquis and Opdivo combined still made up two-thirds of sales, combined raking in $31 billion in revenues, as this sales concentration and concerns on exclusivity have created an overhang on the shares.

The company originally guided for flattish results in 2022 with sales seen rather stagnant at $47 billion and earnings seen at $7.80 per share, due to the expected expiration of Revlimid, as a stronger dollar during the year meant that the company guided for flattish sales during the year, and in fact delivered upon that.

To ignite some more potential to the pipeline, Bristol announced a $4.1 billion deal to acquire Turning Point Therapeutics last summer, with the oncology company having received three breakthrough therapy designations by the FDA, with lead candidate repotrectinib expected to obtain FDA approval in 2023.

With the company early this year guiding for full year sales to rise by 2% to $47 billion, with adjusted earnings seen at $8.10 per share, I was comforted. This comes as Revlimid sales are seen down to $6.5 billion in 2023, after 2022 sales were down 22% already to $10 billion. This creates a 7-8% headwind to growth in 2023 as growth in other areas of the business makes that total revenues are seen flattish.

Net debt is down to $30 billion and with shares trading at 9 times earnings, I was gradually turning upbeat again.

Coming Down

Since February, shares of Bristol-Meyers have gradually fallen a bit, having rather steadily slipped from $70 to $65 over the past couple of months.

On the corporate front it has been rather quiet, except for the occasional news related to search programs and the take of the FDA on them. Furthermore, no (large) M&A deals were announced with second quarter results due later this month.

First quarter results, as released in April, proved to be a mixed bag. Total revenues fell 3% to $11.3 billion, with growth hurt by two points due to a stronger dollar. Adjusted earnings per share rose 9 cents to $2.05 per share, with GAAP earnings improving by 81% to $1.07 per share. The softer top line numbers were in part due to Revlimid sales which fell 37% to $1.75 billion, and while trending at $7.0 billion a year, it seems that there are risks to the full year revenue guidance of this particular drug.

While this was a bit softer, the other dynamics look good. So-called inline products, amongst other out of Eliquis and Opdivo, saw sales increase 4% to $8.6 billion. The total new product portfolio more than doubled sales to $723 million, with multiple drugs starting to make a real growth contribution. Amidst all this, the company reiterated the full year guidance as net debt ticked down to $28.6 billion, marking continued progress on that front.

Still Upbeat

Right now it is a combination of stable operations and lower expectations, and lower debt, which gradually makes me upbeat. While quite a bit of the headwinds from Revlimid are seen in the actual results, there is more bad news to come, with Eliquis and Opdivo loss of exclusivity seen in 2026 and 2028, respectively. Of course, the new products will fill in a big part of the gap until that point, but to see structural revenue growth (and at a solid pace) will be a big challenge in all likelihood.

Amidst this background, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has something to prove, but overall I am quite upbeat here given that earnings multiples have collapsed to 8 times and debt comes down. As long as the company can stabilize revenues here and see a positive near-term impact of fewer headwind from the Revlimid loss of exclusivity and stronger growth in the new product portfolio, investors might be too bearish here.