Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bristol-Myers Squibb: Battling Exclusivity Headwinds

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is battling the loss of exclusivity of Revlimid with some new product growth engines.
  • This is badly needed as more expirations are due this decade.
  • The situation is tough from a growth perspective, but overall valuations here are extremely non-demanding, making me gradually more upbeat here.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Value In Corporate Events. Learn More »

Bristol Myers Squibb (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/BMS' title='Bemis Company, Inc.'>BMS</a>)

hapabapa

In February, I thought that the outlook for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was good for 2023, after BMY had seen a pullback in share price, alongside more big pharma names. The company was hit by the loss of exclusivity

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
24.16K Followers
Finding value that gets unlocked in M&A, IPOs and other corporate events
The writer is a long term value investor and M.Sc graduate in Financial Markets with over 10 years experience. Value can be found in both long and short ideas and uses options to enhance the risk-return profile of investment ideas. Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

killiondt profile picture
killiondt
Today, 12:25 PM
Premium
Comments (8.69K)
The author does a good job describing the massive climb in earnings per share through the massively accretive CELG acquisition. People miss this all the time. To hold earnings at around $8 is quite an achievement as they deal VERY EFFECTIVELY with the LOE’s. BMY would not be fully or normally valued until the share price hits $120. Investors: Announcing an extended 50% off share price sale on BMY!
c
charged
Today, 11:52 AM
Comments (2.35K)
Will get cheaper. More loe to come.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.