Bristol Myers Squibb Is A Buy At Current Valuation

Jul. 07, 2023 11:50 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)3 Comments
Summary

  • Bristol Myers Squibb is an attractive investment due to its consistent growth in sales and earnings per share, along with a generous dividend and aggressive buybacks.
  • Despite facing challenges such as intense competition and high debt levels, the company's pipeline of over 50 drugs and therapies offers significant long-term growth opportunities.
  • The company's low valuation presents a great entry point for long-term investors.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am always looking for new opportunities to invest in income-producing assets. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions

Hi everyone, my name is Khen Elazar and I am 30 years old. I am investing in the stock market since I was 17 years old. I did it with the help and guidance of my Father who is an investment adviser. I used to invest in value and growth stocks, and in Israeli junk bonds. Over the past several years, I have been investing mainly in dividend growth stocks. I also enjoy reading and study new subjects. I am a political junkie and Sport enthusiast, mainly soccer and NBA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

C
Cryptoanalytic
Today, 12:31 PM
Good old-fashioned value. Added more today.
t
tlapp
Today, 12:30 PM
Yes, buy and collect the dividend. Legislative threats on drug pricing holding Pharma back. Good pipeline for potential growth catalysts also. Patience very likely to be rewarded.
killiondt profile picture
killiondt
Today, 12:18 PM
Premium
The author is correct. The undervaluation of BMY shares is staggering. BMY shares would not be normally valued until they reached a price of $120. THis is a golden opportunity to buy shares and wait for mean reversion. BMY is also opportunistically buying back and retiring shares while they are 1/2 price.
