Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am always looking for new opportunities to invest in income-producing assets. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify my holdings and increase my dividend income for less capital.

The healthcare sector is attractive as it is more recession resilient than others. Consumers tend to care for their health even during the harsher economic environment. Therefore, this sector is attractive when there is high uncertainty, as we have today, with higher interest rates and inflation still posing a risk. In this sector, one of my favorites in the industry is Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

I will analyze Bristol Myers Squibb using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and Covid-19 diseases products. It sells products to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Bristol Myers Company. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Fundamentals

The revenues of Bristol Myers Squibb have almost tripled over the last decade, as they increased by 184.2%. The company increases sales by raising prices, developing new medicines and therapies, and reaching a more extensive client base. It also grows through mergers and acquisitions, primarily the Celgene acquisition announced in 2019. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Bristol Myers Squibb to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~2% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The EPS (earnings per share) has doubled over the same decade. When looking at the non-GAAP EPS, the figure is even more impressive as it increased by over 300%. The reason for the increase is a combination of sales increase with lower expenses and synergy realization. It has allowed the company to grow extremely fast despite share issuance that funded acquisitions. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Bristol Myers Squibb to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~2.5% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The dividend is one of the company's top priorities. The dividend payment seems safe, with a 63% payout ratio when using GAAP EPS and an attractive 28% payout ratio non-GAAP EPS. The company pays an attractive yield of 3.55%, similar to the 10-year treasuries with an upside of future dividend growth. The company has been increasing the dividend annually for the past fourteen years and has not reduced the dividend for more than 50 years. Therefore, investors should expect the company to keep increasing the payment at a mid-single-digit rate due to the modest EPS growth.

Data by YCharts

In addition to dividends, companies, including Bristol Myers Squibb, have returned capital to shareholders via buybacks. Buybacks support EPS growth as they lower the number of shares outstanding. Over the last decade, the number of shares increased by 27.6% due to the acquisition of Celgene, yet the company also tends to buy back shares. As we see today, buybacks are highly efficient when the share price is low. The company still has $7B for buybacks in its current plan.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The P/E (price to earnings) ratio, when using the 2023 EPS estimates, stands at 7.89. This is an extremely low valuation for a solid company that historically showed growth and a reliable dividend. The valuation is low. The chart below shows that it is the lowest valuation we have seen over the last twelve months. From a valuation point of view, the company looks quite attractive at this price level.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from FAST Graphs also emphasizes how attractively valued the company is. The average P/E ratio of Bristol Myers Squibb has stood at 17.2 for the last two decades. The current valuation is more than 50% lower. It's important to note that the company is also growing slower than it did during that era, but I do not believe a cash-flowing company like Bristol Myers Squibb should trade for such a discount, even if the growth has slowed.

FAST Graphs

Opportunities

The company's pipeline is its exclusive long-term growth opportunity. The company has over 50 drugs and therapies developed in different phases. In addition, the company is also building its current offering by increasing the uses and conditions it can treat by performing more research. It also gets approval for these drugs in different markets so that the endgame would significantly increase sales of new medicines. The company aims to sell over $25B in 2030 for its top seven drugs.

Bristol Myers Squibb

New products are going to have a positive impact on the company's top and bottom lines in the medium term as well. Sales of new drugs have more than doubled in one year. When looking at the sales quarter by quarter, we can see a 12% sale increase in just three months. Therefore, the company has a long-term growth trajectory, and it also offers a short to medium-term growth plan as it focuses on its research and development.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Another short opportunity is the huge margin of safety. The company is trading for a significant discount on its average valuation. It means that any short-term positive catalyst can be used for multiple expansions. The company is fortifying its balance sheet. It has paid more than $1.6B of debt in Q1 2023 alone, and while the valuation drops, the risk is also less significant. Therefore, there is an opportunity for multiple expansions in the short term.

Risks

Stagnation is a real short-term risk. The company has a decent plan, and the trajectory is positive. However, there is a significant stagnation right now regarding EPS. As the company increases sales of new drugs, it loses sales of old medicines that deal with generic alternatives. The company doesn't manage to grow, and this stagnation is forecasted to remain until 2025. The company will have to achieve higher growth to suppress the loss of sales. To do so, it will need more successful products.

Bristol Myers Squibb faces a challenge in terms of competition. The pharmaceutical industry has intense competition from established behemoths and numerous emerging startups. Each instance of product launch failure within its pipeline jeopardizes the company's potential for growth and expansion. Moreover, Bristol Myers Squibb encounters competition from manufacturers producing generic drugs. The introduction of generics has led to a considerable 37% decline in sales for its drug Revlimid.

The debt level is still challenging despite the significant decrease in long-term debt since the Celgene acquisition. A high debt level leads to higher interest payments that curb the EPS, especially when higher rates are higher. It also limits the company's ability to acquire more companies and invest heavily in new factories and research facilities. The company is working on deleveraging, but it is still a challenging risk in the medium term.

Data by YCharts Bristol Myers Squibb

Conclusions

To conclude, Bristol Myers Squibb is a blue-chip pharmaceutical company that has been growing sales and EPS for more than a century., The company rewards its shareholders with a generous dividend and aggressive buybacks. The company is highly attractive as it trades for less than eight times EPS, offering long-term investors a great entry point to a company that has not reduced its dividend for over 50 years.

The company has several growth catalysts, including its pipeline and new drugs launched recently, and are the significant growth opportunity in the medium term. Investors in Bristol Myers Squibb can expect a 3.5% dividend, and a 2.5% increase in EPS in the short to medium term, equating to 6% annually. With multiple expansions, as the share price is trading for a valuation of more than 50% than average, I believe it is a BUY.